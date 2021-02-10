Indiana twice stared at a potentially crippling blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes Wednesday, once at the end of regulation and once in the first overtime.
But thanks to some big shots by senior guard Al Durham and an even more unlikely hero in the second overtime, IU escaped with a 79-76 double-overtime win at Northwestern.
The Hoosiers (11-8, 6-6 Big Ten) picked up their second straight win on a night when they shot just 35.5% from the floor and turned the ball over 13 times.
Somehow, Indiana found a way.
It began with Durham scoring seven straight points at the end of regulation, including a driving jumper with 24 seconds left that tied the score at 54 to force the first overtime.
It continued with Indiana going on a 6-0 run to close the first overtime, with Durham tying the score at 66 with an 18-footer with 1.2 seconds left.
Then, in the second time, with Indiana holding a slim 72-71 lead, sophomore forward Jerome Hunter, in his first game back after a two-game hiatus due to a coach’s decision, sank a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 16.9 seconds left to extend IU’s lead to 75-71. Indiana needed that breathing room because Northwestern guard Chase Audige sank a corner 3-pointer with seven seconds left to cut Indiana’s lead to 75-74. But Durham was able to close out the game with four straight free throws.
“Of all the games this season for this team, this one right here puts a smile on my face more than any of them, just because of what we had to go through to figure out how to do it,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
After beating No. 8 Iowa on Sunday, Indiana improved to 3-9 during Miller’s tenure coming off wins against ranked opponents
“We needed this game,” Durham said, “I echoed it to this team as we kept going, we kept fighting throughout the game. We needed it more. We needed this win very much, and I felt like this win was very important to us because we haven’t been able to put two together.”
Armaan Franklin matched a career-high with 23 points for IU, while Trace Jackson-Davis, hounded by constant double-teams, still posted his eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jackson-Davis left the game briefly during the first overtime session after bruising his knee while knocking knees with Northwestern forward Pete Nance on an inside shot attempt but returned to make an inside basket in the second overtime to put IU up 70-66.
Indiana got off to another slow start, missing its first nine shot attempts and first six free-throw attempts. At one point, Indiana was just 8-of-18 from the free-throw line but closed the game by making 19 of its final 20 attempts to finish at 71.1% (27-of-38) from the foul line.
IU trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, going down 21-7 on a Miller Kopp 3-pointer, but was able to cut Northwestern’s lead to 23-20 at halftime despite shooting just 24.1% from the field in the first half. IU also was hampered by eight turnovers in the first half and 13 for the game, but committed no turnovers in the first or second overtime
“We really locked in as the game went along,” Durham said. “Really, it was a few missed reads, a few turnovers, a few here and there fast plays. As the game went on, we really locked in, and we really sat down, and we really emphasized we can’t turn the ball over. We need every possession, and we need to get stops.”
In the second half, IU’s largest deficit was nine points, going down 47-38 on a layup from Ryan Greer with 6:22 left but was able to rally back to hand struggling Northwestern (6-11, 3-10) its 10th straight loss. IU also avenged a 74-67 home loss to the Wildcats earlier this season. Audige led four Northwestern scorers in double figures with 19 points.
“You don’t win today if you’re not together, you’re not gritty, you’re not tough minded,” Miller said. “Between the free-throw shooting late, stepping up, between a couple of big baskets, a couple of key turnovers and stops, we just found a way, really, on a day that we probably shouldn’t have won.”
