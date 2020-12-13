BLOOMINGTON – The Bucket Game lives, after all.
At least for now.
The Big Ten announced Sunday it will reschedule Indiana and Purdue as part its champions week. The game is now rescheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium and will air on the Big Ten Network.
Of course, much will depend on the status of both schools as they enter this week. Indiana has put a pause on all football activities since Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases within its program. Purdue also has put its program on pause due to rising COVID-19 cases last week.
The Bucket game has been played every year since 1920. The Spanish Flu last wiped out the series in 1918-19. Purdue holds a 76-42 overall lead in the series, with six ties, but IU has won five of the last seven meetings in the series, including last year, when the Hoosiers beat Purdue 44-41 in double overtime at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Indiana (6-1), which moved up to No. 7 in this week’s AP Poll, is looking to continue a historic season. Purdue (2-4) has lost six straight, but still boasts a dangerous offense led by receivers Rondale Moore and David Bell.
WOMMACK MOVES ON
For the second straight year, Indiana is losing a coordinator to a major coaching job.
Last year, it was offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who left the Hoosiers to take the head coaching job at Fresno State after leading IU to the second-ranked pass offense and third-ranked overall offense in the Big Ten.
This year, it’s defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who was hired as head coach at South Alabama on Saturday after guiding a defense that leads the nation in interceptions (17) and the Big Ten in sacks (23).
“I cannot say enough great things about Kane Wommack,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I appreciate him so much and all that he’s brought to the program. He took over our defense and made it better, which is what you want when you hire someone.
“I am so excited for him and the opportunity he’s been given. South Alabama is a place he’s familiar with and has done a great job previously as defensive coordinator.”
Wommack has confirmed he will coach IU through the bowl game, like DeBoer did last year.
