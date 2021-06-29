BLOOMINGTON – More economic rights are coming to college athletes this week, with the NCAA’s decision to suspend amateurism rules with regard to name, image and likeness.
The NCAA’s Division I council recommended the measure Monday, with the NCAA’s Board of Governors poised to approve the measure Wednesday, the day before NIL laws are set to take effect in 10 states across the country.
For states that don’t have NIL laws taking effect, like Indiana, the NCAA will allow schools to adopt their own policies, provided they avoid a pay-for-play model and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.
For college athletes within the state at Indiana, Purdue and other schools, it will be more complicated than simply going to a local restaurant and signing autographs in uniform. Licensing agreements with school logos require deals and permission for such activities. But Indiana and Purdue both have third-party mechanisms in place that will allow their athletes to profit off NIL.
IU, which already has a partnership with Opendorse to allow athletes to profit off social media engagement, announced a second partnership with Altius Sports on Monday. Altius Sports will consult with IU athletes on strategy associated with multimedia rights and NIL-related implications for international students, group licensing, tax and legal concerns.
Advisors and network leaders for Altius Sports include former West Virginia athletic director and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck (the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck), ESPN baseball commentator and former Pac-12 softball standout Jessica Mendoza and former G League president and vice chancellor of Vanderbilt University athletics Malcolm Turner.
"One of our core objectives is to be a proactive leader on name, image, likeness issues," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said. "Collaborating with the experts of Altius Sports Partners ensures we will be well versed on all NIL details, establish a comprehensive policy and progressive foundation in this most important space and provide a clear path to maximize opportunities for our student-athletes.”
IU’s partnership with Opendorse will set up revenue streams for athletes to profit off social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. That could create a potential financial boon for two of IU’s most popular athletes --- All-American and All-Big Ten forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who both have substantial social media followings. Jackson-Davis has more than 21.5 thousand followers on Twitter, while Penix has close to 8,500 followers.
College athletes have already taken a proactive approach this week in marketing themselves, with Wisconsin starting quarterback Graham Mertz unveiling his own logo, similar to what Tiger Woods did decades ago when he broke into professional golf.
Last month, Purdue announced its partnership with the Krannert School of Management and INFLCR as part of its Empower student athlete development program to help athletes develop their NIL brands. INFLCR, which has also partnered with West Virginia, Kentucky and Marquette, focuses on building editorial storytelling through social media platforms to drive social media engagement. The Krannert School of business, meanwhile, will offer a three-credit course to athletes on optimizing personal brand and image.
“As we continue to modernize the college athletics experience, it's important that we educate and support our student-athletes on all aspects of name, image and likeness," Purdue AD Mike Bobinski said. "My hope is that our comprehensive EMPOWER student-athlete development platform will provide tools and resources that will benefit our student-athletes in tangible ways during their time with us at Purdue.”
