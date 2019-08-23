BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana and Purdue announced their 2019-20 men’s basketball schedules Friday.
The Hoosiers will play their first eight games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beginning with their season opener Nov. 5 against West Illinois, before traveling to Wisconsin for their Big Ten opener Dec. 7.
Highlights of the non-conference schedule include a Dec. 3 matchup with Florida State at Assembly Hall in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, a Dec. 10 matchup with Connecticut at the Jimmy V Classic in New York City, a Dec. 21 matchup with Notre Dame at Indianapolis in the Crossroads Classic and a Dec. 29 matchup against Arkansas at home.
Four of IU’s 11 non-conference opponents, led by FSU at No. 14, finished in the Top 100 in the Basketball Power Index at the end of last season (Arkansas 61, Notre Dame 95 and Connecticut 98).
Key conference games for the Hoosiers include Jan. 4 at Maryland, a Jan. 23 home game against Michigan State and a Feb. 16 game at Michigan. IU will face rival Purdue twice, Feb. 8 at home and Feb. 27 in West Lafayette.
Senior day for IU forward De’Ron Davis and guard Devonte Green will take place March 7 when IU finishes the regular season at Assembly Hall against Wisconsin. The Big Ten Tournament follows March 11-14 in Indianapolis.
Purdue, which announced its non-conference schedule at an earlier date, will open league play Dec. 8 at Mackey Arena against Northwestern. Purdue will host Michigan State on Jan. 12, and its Senior Day will take place March 7 at Mackey Arena against Rutgers.
Highlights of Purdue’s non-conference schedule include a Nov. 9 game against Texas at Mackey Arena, a Nov. 13 game at Marquette, a Nov. 30 game against either Tennessee or Florida State in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., a Dec. 4 game against defending national champion Virginia at Mackey Arena in the Big Ten-ACC challenge and a Dec. 21 game against Butler in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
Six of Purdue’s potential 11 non-conference opponents finished in the BPI Top 100 last season (Virginia 1, Tennessee 10 or FSU 14, Texas 32, Marquette 32, VCU 41 and Butler 66).
Purdue will host Division II Southern Indiana in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 before opening its season Nov. 5 at Mackey Arena against Green Bay.
