BLOOMINGTON -- It’s been a challenging first month on the job for Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson.
One of the questions he’s been asked most often is whether there will be fans in the stands for football this season.
Dolson said there is no easy answer at this point, not in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic that can spread easily in large gatherings. He said his staff has been working on contingency plans for months regarding different capacities but said it will come down to state and local public health guidelines before the scheduled home opener Sept. 12 against Penn State.
“We really took the strategy, which I think was the right way for us to go, was to really take our time,” Dolson said. “We've got lots of different -- I mean, I can't tell you how many different plans we have. What we want to do is really take as much time as we can. We want to wait until the last minute and really base those decisions on where everything is locally, where we are as a university, where we are as a state and then release that plan at that point.”
As of now, Monroe County, which includes Bloomington, has a limit of 150 people for outdoor gatherings, but exemptions for gathering limits can be filed 14 days in advance of an event.
Last year, IU averaged 42,783 fans at 55,000-seat Memorial Stadium. The school is already projected to lose between $12 million to $15 million in revenue for losing two home dates due to the Big Ten’s decision to go with a conference-only schedule but could suffer more significant financial losses if there are no or limited fans in the stands. The school has no insurance policies to recoup lost ticket and game revenues.
Indiana sent a release Wednesday regarding its four priorities for the availability of football tickets at Memorial Stadium, with health and safety being at the top of the list, followed by the chance for fans to opt out of their 2020 season tickets due to health and security concerns, ticket availability for season ticket holders and students and regular updates on any additional ticket availability.
“We're open to, or will have contingency plans for, just about any scenario out there, not only just fans in attendance,” Dolson said. “But just all of our social distancing protocols, and how would you serve concession stand food in a social distancing situation, all the different -- from tailgating to parking -- and there's different scenarios in each one of those.”
In a statement, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said the school is unable to commit to whether fans will be in the stands at Ross-Ade Stadium at this point. The Boilermakers lost one home date due to the Big Ten going to a conference-only schedule, an estimated $6 million to $8 million loss of parking, concession and ticket revenue.
“Additional information and details will be communicated as soon as we are able to gain clarity and make decisions regarding items such as game day logistics, venue capacities and ticketing,” Bobinski said. “We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, understanding and support.”
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour announced Thursday plans are now for no fans in the stands at 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium, based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s order of no public gatherings of more than 250 people. Barbour said those plans could change if state and local restrictions are altered and has outlined a model of capacity up to 23,275 with 6 feet of social distancing between fans.
