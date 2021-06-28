BLOOMINGTON – Josh Hoover is out to prove doubters wrong.
Hoover, a strong-armed, 6-foot-1 quarterback from Rockwall, Texas, committed to Indiana last week as part of the school’s 2022 class.
At 6-foot-1, Hoover doesn’t possess the size of a classic Texas high school quarterback, but it’s hard to ignore what he’s accomplished on the field. Playing in the highest high school classification in Texas, 6A, Hoover passed for 3,556 yards and 36 touchdowns as a junior for Rockwall-Heath High School, leading the school to an 11-3 record and the regional finals in the state playoffs in 2020.
IU, though, was Hoover’s only major conference scholarship offer. He had offers from nearby SMU and Memphis. Arkansas showed interest before opting not to recruit a quarterback in its 2022 class.
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was the point man in Hoover’s recruitment.
“Those guys from the jump kind of believed in me, and Coach Sheridan just said he had a gut feeling,” Hoover said in an interview on the Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle.
Hoover said Sheridan had to watch him throw in person first, based on Hoover’s delivery, in which he dropped the ball a little bit instead of throwing over the top. At first, Hoover was reluctant to make the 13-hour drive to IU’s campus last summer for the throwing session. Then Sheridan suggested Hoover talk to his father about it.
“He just told me, ‘Dude, you sound so stupid right now,’ and he said there’s no reason why you wouldn’t go do that,” Hoover said. “That was real early on, until we started talking more and more and I was like, ‘Wow, I really like these guys,’ and they ended up feeling the same way.”
A three-star recruit, Hoover intends to enroll early next January to get a jump on learning the offense. IU is continuing to build depth in the quarterback room, with Michael Penix Jr., Jack Tuttle and incoming freshman Donaven McCulley as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2021 season. A fourth promising quarterback, Dexter Williams from Macon, Georgia, is out this season after tearing his ACL during spring drills last March.
Hoover believes he will fit in at Indiana and is excited to play for head coach Tom Allen based on the culture he’s created, which has resulted in more wins on the field. IU has gone a combined 14-7 over the last two seasons with back-to-back January bowl trips.
“There’s probably a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, just that, yeah, I haven’t always been the highest recruit and not everybody has always been calling me,” Hoover said. “So I really feel blessed, like I said, to play for Indiana. I feel like Indiana is the exact same kind of place. Everybody kind of has that chip, that Big Ten championship is what they are going for and Coach Allen is kind of the same way. I feel like I fit that mold.”
