INDIANAPOLIS – Lawrence North football coach Pat Mallory recalled the first time he felt Donaven McCulley could become a special player.
Mallory had watched McCulley play youth football since fifth grade and coached his two older brothers. On one fall afternoon, however, when Mallory observed McCulley at quarterback practicing with the freshman team, he noticed a different arm talent.
“People talk about outkicking their coverage,” Mallory said. “He would actually outthrow his receivers. And I’m like, ‘Holy cow, this is going to be awesome,’ to the point where we started pulling him up to the varsity and throwing to the varsity receivers at the time.”
By his sophomore year, McCulley beat out his older brother, Derin, for the starting varsity quarterback job. As a junior, McCulley passed for 1,958 yards and 17 TDs, while rushing for 563 yards and two more TDs. National recruiting websites elevated McCulley to a four-star talent, based on his dual-threat ability.
Last June, McCulley committed to Indiana, becoming one of the centerpieces of IU’s 2021 football recruiting class. McCulley has the physical tools -- a 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame, a rifle right arm and 4.6-second speed in the 40-yard dash -- to be the heir apparent to IU starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Time learning under Penix will be his greatest asset.
For now, McCulley is enjoying his senior high school season, which is off a 3-0 start. With McCulley under center, Lawrence North has averaged 53.3 points in its first three games.
Last Friday, McCulley rallied Lawrence North to a 28-21 comeback win at crosstown rival Lawrence Central. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, McCulley zipped in a 28-yard touchdown pass on third down to tie the score. Then, in the fourth quarter, McCulley displayed both his speed and improvisational ability, dodging four to five defenders and scrambling for a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats ahead for good.
McCulley finished the game with 107 yards passing, 102 yards rushing and a combined three TDs (two passing, one rushing). Shortly after the game ended, McCulley celebrated Lawrence North’s first win over its rival in 14 years by planting the school’s green "W" flag over Central’s logo at midfield.
“I had to do it,” McCulley said with a smile. “It’s a rivalry game.”
The game demonstrated McCulley’s ability to overcome adversity. After McCulley lofted a 45-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline on his first throw, he misfired on his next three attempts and was just 1-of-4 passing at halftime. A botched exchange on a handoff with a running back led to a lost fumble early in the third quarter. But McCulley regrouped -- going 5-for-5 on throws in the second half -- and made plays when it mattered most.
“It’s a rivalry game, so everybody is going to be rattled,” McCulley said. “We just had to come together, and that’s what we did. We finished the game and got the dub.”
Mallory has honed McCulley’s mental focus and leadership ability for the last three seasons. McCulley has always been willing to put in the extra time with film study, often meeting with his offensive coordinator during off periods in school to go over plays. But McCulley was quiet when he first took the starting quarterback job. Mallory used to call McCulley the field mouse. Now, Mallory said, McCulley has become the field general.
“The biggest thing for Donaven, you know, as a sophomore and even the first few games last year as a junior, I think he felt some of the pressure of being a MIC (Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference) quarterback of 'I’ve got to win this game for my team,' and that’s not the way you do it,” Mallory said. “We don’t win the game on any single play. We win the game by doing our job on every single play, and so when we slowed things down for him like that, the game slowed down for him. Yet he still played at a fast pace.”
Another area where McCulley has improved has been his willingness to stay in the pocket. As a dual-threat player with elite speed, McCulley is talented enough to tuck the ball and run and gain positive yards nearly every play. But Mallory said through pocket drills in practice, McCulley is learning how to keep his eyes downfield and step up in the pocket while eluding the rush.
“He’ll escape when he needs to escape,” Mallory said. “But the best part from last year to this year, last year he would just tuck it and run and not even look downfield. This year, he won’t tuck it right away, but he’ll run and still stay within throwing position, and then once he doesn’t feel like he can get the ball downfield, then he’s going to tuck it, continue (to) try to make something happen.”
McCulley said he’s in touch with IU football coach Tom Allen and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan at least once a week and is excited about how the 2021 class is developing. But before coming to IU, McCulley said his goal is to lead Lawrence North to a state title.
“We’re coming for everything,” McCulley said. “I want state, Mr. Football. Everything.”
