INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received another preseason accolade as one of 10 players to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors on Thursday morning.
A media panel selected the 10-player list, with five players from the east and west division. Penix Jr., passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions and scored two more rushing TDs before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against Maryland. He averaged a Big Ten-leading 274.2 yards per game (18th nationally) and recorded a 136.54 pass-efficiency rating.
Penix has been ahead of schedule on his rehab and is expected to be under center for IU’s season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Also on Thursday, IU senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named to the Belitnikoff Watch List, award to college football’s best wide receiver. Fryfogle finished 2020 with 37 catches for 721 yards and 7 TDs to earn Big Ten wide receiver of the year honors.
The full All-Big Ten preseason team includes:
EAST
Michael Penix Jr., QB, IND
Thayer Munford, LT, OSU
Chris Olave, WR, OSU
Garrett Wilson, WR, OSU
Jahan Dotson, WR, PSU
WEST
Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA
Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN
Brandon Joseph, S, NU
David Bell, WR, PUR
Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS
