Indiana Nebraska Football

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before a game against Nebraska on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.

 Nati Harnik | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received another preseason accolade as one of 10 players to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors on Thursday morning.

A media panel selected the 10-player list, with five players from the east and west division. Penix Jr., passed for 1,645 yards with 14 TDs and 4 interceptions and scored two more rushing TDs before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28 against Maryland. He averaged a Big Ten-leading 274.2 yards per game (18th nationally) and recorded a 136.54 pass-efficiency rating.

Penix has been ahead of schedule on his rehab and is expected to be under center for IU’s season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.

Also on Thursday, IU senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named to the Belitnikoff Watch List, award to college football’s best wide receiver. Fryfogle finished 2020 with 37 catches for 721 yards and 7 TDs to earn Big Ten wide receiver of the year honors.

The full All-Big Ten preseason team includes:

EAST

Michael Penix Jr., QB, IND

Thayer Munford, LT, OSU

Chris Olave, WR, OSU

Garrett Wilson, WR, OSU

Jahan Dotson, WR, PSU

WEST

Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN

Brandon Joseph, S, NU

David Bell, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS

