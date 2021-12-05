BLOOMINGTON -- The Michael Penix Jr. era at Indiana appears to have run its course.
Penix entered the transfer portal Sunday after three seasons as IU’s starting quarterback. When healthy, Penix displayed All-Big Ten ability, passing for 4,179 yards and 29 TDs. But Penix was unable to ever play a full season because of a myriad of injuries that included a broken collarbone joint, torn ACL and separated joint in his throwing shoulder.
Penix will be remembered most for leading IU to a 36-35 overtime comeback win over Penn State to start the 2020 season, leading a game-tying touchdown drive at the end of regulation and scoring the game-winning 2-point conversion with a reach out to the pylon.
Coming off a torn ACL, Penix struggled in 2021, passing for 939 yards with four TDs and seven interceptions in five games before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury Oct. 2 against Penn State.
Penix’s best season came in 2020, when he passed for 1,645 yards and 14 TDs to four interceptions before going down with a torn ACL on Nov. 28, 2020, against Maryland. The week before, Penix nearly led IU to a dramatic comeback over Ohio State, passing for a career-high 491 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 loss.
With Penix expected to leave, IU is down to three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster --- Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams (who is coming off a torn ACL that sidelined him for the 2021 season) and Donaven McCulley.
Josh Hoover, a three-star quarterback from Rockwall, Texas, is a 2022 commitment who is expected to sign Dec. 15 and enroll early at IU, which would increase that number to four.
