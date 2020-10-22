BLOOMINGTON – Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made six starts last season, but only one came against a ranked team.
This season, Penix will get to showcase his skills on a national stage against a high-ranked opponent when the Hoosiers open the season Saturday at Memorial Stadium against No. 8 Penn State (3:30 p.m., FS1).
Penix, who passed for 1,394 yards with 10 TDs last season while adding two more TDs rushing, missed games against Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan last season due to various injuries. In Penix’s lone start against a ranked team, he passed for 286 yards and three TDs during a 40-31 loss at No. 25 Michigan State. In that game, Penix set an IU record with 20 straight completions, just two shy of the Big Ten record of 22 straight by Iowa’s Chuck Long in 1986.
“He’s played some big games for us for sure,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “Not as many as he will before it’s all said and done, but he has a natural poise to him that is extremely evident when you put him in these environments, and it never seems to be too big for him. So I suspect he’ll rise up and play at a high level on Saturday.”
Penix was named as one of IU’s five team captains earlier this week and said he welcomes the leadership role. During the pandemic, Penix took it upon himself to stay in sync with his receivers. He and IU senior receiver Whop Philyor, a fellow Tampa native, worked out together in Florida.
“I showed myself that I could be a leader in that aspect because I always talk to the guys. I always try to get them to come out,” Penix said.
At 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, Penix also has put on 15 pounds of muscle, which coaches hope will be able to help him better absorb contact from Big Ten defenses. Penix said he will still scramble when needed but will try to be smart when it comes to tucking and running the football.
“Just making the smart plays will help me be available for my team, so that’s the main thing I want to focus on,” Penix said. “Just being there for my team, making the smart decisions, getting down when I have to get down, scramble when I have to, but for me, I’m always keeping my eyes downfield.”
Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott III said Penix has looked sharp in fall camp. Scott said the offense plays at a different pace with Penix at quarterback.
“He’s going to open a lot of things up, especially for the run game and the pass game,” Scott said. “Very exciting for this year.”
INJURIES
Allen described IU’s week of practice in preparation for Penn State as “high energy but not perfect.” He did not offer any news on additional injuries or players who could be out against the Nittany Lions. Defensive back Marcelino Ball is out for the season with a torn ACL, while safety Raheem Layne is out indefinitely while rehabbing from surgery due to an undisclosed injury.
“That will be a game-time decision at this point, so we’ll announce that prior to kickoff and have a list for that,” Allen said. “But no comments on that at this time.”
FIRST IMPRESSION
Indiana redshirt freshman Mike Katic was listed as either/or on the depth chart with Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell at left guard. The 6-4, 311-pound Katic, a three-time scout team player of the week last season, could end up making his first career start Saturday against Penn State.
Katic’s fast rise up of the depth chart hasn’t surprised IU center Harry Crider.
“Katic is a great kid,” Crider said. “He’s one of our strongest guys on our entire team, but what’s really improved the most with him is the mental side of the game … that’s why he’s in that position you see on the depth chart. He understands the offense, understands the technical side of the offensive line and it’s just a matter of fine tuning some details, but yeah, he’s another guy, the sky is the limit.”
Katic, a Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native, is one of three Pennsylvania players on IU who will face the Nittany Lions on Saturday, joining defensive tackle Shamar Jones (Johnston) and offensive lineman Tim Weaver (Hellerton)
HAY IS FOR ...
IU junior defensive tackle Demarcus Elliott is coming off an honorable mention, All-Big Ten season, as the JUCO transfer from Garden City, Kansas, finished last season with 35 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on a sack which led to a defensive touchdown against Rutgers.
When the 6-3, 311-pound Elliott returned to his native Kansas last spring during the pandemic, he couldn’t find gyms that were open. So he found an interesting alternative to maintaining his strength – lifting hay bales.
“It was as a house, and my grandma has a farm, too, so I could have went there,” Elliott said. “It’s just really long, taxing because of the heat, with the sun and all that. I don’t know how much they really weigh. I heard like 120 pounds …
“I don’t know why it feels heavier than some of the weights here, but it definitely does.”
READY TO ROLL
Allen said on his radio show Wednesday it was going to be important for IU to establish the run, particularly as weather outside in the Midwest gets colder and windier in November and December. To that end, Allen was asked about Scott, who sat out IU’s final two games after rushing for 845 yards and 10 TDs last season.
“Physically, he’s in a good place,” Allen said. “He does look explosive. We missed him last year when he didn’t play in our Bucket Game, didn’t play in our bowl game. ...
“We need him to be a great Big Ten running back this year, be durable and tough and get us tough yards and also when he gets his space go score and make those plays that change games.”
