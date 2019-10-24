BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Tom Allen said redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken snaps in practice this week but remains a game-time decision for Saturday at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., BTN).
Penix left IU’s 34-28 win over Maryland early in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury after taking a shot to his upper body.
Asked if he’s been able to take part in practice every day this week, Allen responded: “Most of them, yes.”
If Penix can’t go, redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey will make his third start of the season. Ramsey has been strong in relief, completing 79 of 107 passes for 843 yards with six TDs and two interceptions. Penix, meanwhile, has completed 100 of 145 passes for 1,232 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“If there is one thing you can come out of this season would be that, just the importance of having two guys that you know can go out there and run your offense on any moment’s notice,” Allen said.
Penix suffered a torn ACL as a true freshman last season against Penn State and missed two games with an injury to his throwing shoulder earlier this season. Allen doesn’t view Penix as putting himself too much in harm’s way when he scrambles, chalking up the injuries he’s sustained as more random.
“Just different variables involved,” Allen said. “He does a good job of, like all quarterbacks do, you get out in space you try to slide and avoid as many of those as you can. I think it’s still contact football. So that’s part of it.”
ADDRESSING FLAGS
Allen said penalties were addressed in practice this week after IU was flagged 11 times for 105 yards against Maryland. Three came on pass interference calls, and two more were defensive holdings calls in IU’s secondary.
“Certain ones are just technique, and sometimes they are just subjective things that you put yourself in position because of how you play,” Allen said. “I think the technique focus is the biggest thing, but to me you continue to play hard.”
With 48 penalties on the season, IU has been the fourth-most penalized team in the Big Ten, behind only Maryland (49), Rutgers (49) and Illinois (51). The Hoosiers have also amassed the second-most penalty yardage in the Big Ten, averaging 64.7 penalty yards. Allen said IU had no special teams penalties against Maryland, which was a goal after being flagged on returns against Rutgers and Michigan State.
NOISE IN THE SYSTEM
Allen took a unique approach to dealing with the noise IU will encounter at Nebraska, where a sellout of 90,000 fans is expected at Memorial Stadium.
Not only did Allen run the noise machine in practice all week, but he had speakers lined up across the team meeting room Monday to pipe in crowd noise for extra effect.
“You couldn’t hear the guy next to you,” Allen said. “That might have been the extreme, but I was sending the message from the very first meeting, about what it was going to sound like.”
Allen said IU will have special cadences in place for the offense to deal with the crowd noise.
“That’s been the focus, with being able to communicate effectively and line up right and not have any false starts or anything like that,” Allen said.
BALL COMING ON
Last month, Allen sat junior defensive back Marcelino Ball for a game after he was flagged for a pair of careless personal fouls in IU’s season opener against Ball State.
Ball has responded since. Last Saturday, Ball recorded his first sack of the season, one of two sacks from the husky positon, which is the hybrid defensive back-linebacker spot in IU’s 4-2-5 defense. Sophomore defensive back Jamar Johnson recorded IU’s other sack against the Terrapins.
The 6-foot, 223-pound Ball also set the edge on a play late in the fourth quarter, forcing Maryland running back Javon Leake to run to the outside and get stripped by defensive back Juwan Burgess.
Allen felt Ball was pressing early in the season but has settled in well on defense the past two weeks, focusing on doing his job rather than trying to force plays that aren’t there.
“He’s a big physical guy, and he’s a huge part of what we do,” Allen said. “His skillset is special, and he does a lot of things that don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet. We sat down, we had these conversations and I think it’s been good for him to see himself rewarded for that.”
