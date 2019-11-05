BLOOMINGTON -- A promising season for Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. came to an end Tuesday due the latest of a string of injuries.
IU announced Penix is out for the season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair his right sternoclavical joint
"We feel really bad for Mike," Indiana head coach Ton Allen said in a statement. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers."
In six games, all starts, Penix passed for 1,394 with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 119 yards and two scores. Penix was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice, including in his starting debut against Ball State, when he passed for 326 yards and one TD.
But durability proved to be an issue for Penix throughout this season. He only finished three of his six starts while dealing with shoulder and upper body injuries. On Monday, Allen acknowledged there is a plan in place to put more muscle mass on Penix in order to take the pounding that can occur during a Big Ten season.
A four-star recruit from Tampa, Fla., according to some recruiting services, Penix went down his true freshman season in 2018 with a torn ACL against Penn State and took a medical redshirt.
With Penix out, IU will turn back to redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey for the rest of the season. Ramsey has appeared in seven games with two starts, passing for 1,302 yards with nine TDs and three interceptions.
