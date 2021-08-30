BLOOMINGTON -- After another arduous rehab from surgery to repair a torn ACL, the second in the span of three years, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is once again ready to line up under center in a season opener.
Penix is set to start for the No. 17 Hoosiers on Saturday at No. 18 Iowa (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network), declaring himself 100% after three weeks of fall camp.
“As far as the trust level goes, I trust my knee,” Penix said. “I trust that everything is OK. The trainers have been doing a great job of getting me back on the field, and I’m 100% confident that I’m going to have a great season this year.”
The plan throughout the offseason was to bring Penix along at a methodical pace after suffering the season-ending injury Nov. 28 against Maryland, but he exceeded expectations through every step of his rehab process. He began throwing routes to his receivers in July, was a camp counselor at the Manning Passing Academy that month and took part in every fall practice.
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Penix has shook some rust off since the start of fall camp after not practicing in the spring but showed no physical limitations.
“From a physical standpoint, he’s the same Mike Penix that we’ve seen here,” Sheridan said. “Still has a really strong arm, still moves very well, very instinctual player. I think going against our defense is a challenge each and every day, and I think that’s been great for Mike. Just getting back into the live speed of it, the quickness of our defense challenges you in your decision making, in your ball placement, all those types of things.”
Sheridan said it was clear Penix was ready for game action after IU’s first intra-squad scrimmage earlier this month.
“You could see the ball jumping out of his hand,” Sheridan said. “So I think at that point in time we felt pretty comfortable that he was going to be prepared.”
Sheridan said there is a “plan in place” to limit Penix from being exposed to too many hits outside the pocket on run plays. Penix, who came up as a dual-threat quarterback, has yet to make it through a full season healthy. A torn ACL sidelined him during his true freshman season in 2018, and a broken collarbone joint ended his season in 2019.
When scrambling to avoid the rush, Penix intends to slide to avoid contact.
“In those situations where I could possibly get hit in the game, I have to make sure I protect myself and be smart with the football,” Penix said.
When healthy, Penix has proven to be a difference maker. The Hoosiers have gone 10-2 with Penix starting over the past two seasons, with the two losses coming at Michigan State and at Ohio State. Penix has passed for 3,258 yards and 25 TDs in his IU career.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Penix recovering from a torn ACL for the second time in his career is a testament to his work ethic. Allen said Penix was still putting in the extra work in the training room and weight room last week to get ready for the start of the season.
“He understood that was part of it. It was a constant process to get him ready for Sept. 4,” Allen said. “So (I'm) very encouraged by his progress, and he's right where we hoped he would be, and he's 100% ready to be the starter on Saturday.”
ELLIS QUESTIONABLE
Allen said defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto’a will return to practice Tuesday after he suffered an injury during the first week of camp, but running back/kick returner David Ellis, who suffered a lower leg injury in IU’s first scrimmage, is “still progressing.”
”Just continuing to monitor that and every day -- we’ve got several days now to get him it in that position,” Allen said. “So (we're) hopeful, but you never know.”
TEAM CAPTAINS NAMED
Allen announced IU’s six captains on the season. They include Penix, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and tight end Peyton Hendershot on offense and linebacker Micah McFadden, linebacker Cam Jones and defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball on defense.
“(I) just really feel like it's a great group of young men that have been here for awhile and have bought in,” Allen said. “As I went through and challenged our team when they were about to vote and just gave three things we were looking for, just talking about guys that you trust, guys that live out LEO, not perfect, nobody is, but guys that hold themselves accountable and hold their teammates accountable.”
EXTRA POINTS
• As expected, USC transfer running back Stephen Carr was a starter on IU’s depth chart Monday, winning the most significant position battle in camp.
“He came here and knew and he had to earn that, and I believe that he has,” Allen said. “And so -- but we're going to play a lot of guys at that position, always have, always will. But he will be the starter for Game 1, and I feel like that once again it was really -- from Day 1 he came here with zero entitlement at all, know he had to earn the spot, ready to work, total team guy.”
• Sheridan said crowd noise will be pumped in at practice throughout the week to simulate the 70,000 fans at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. IU played in front of no large hostile road crowds in the Big Ten last season en route to a 6-2 record that included wins at Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers.
“I’m anticipating it to be electric on Saturday,” Sheridan said. “We won’t be able to simulate what a crowd is going to be like to that extent. But we’ll do our best to prepare them from a communication standpoint. Fortunately for a lot of the guys, they have played in those environments in the past. It’s just been awhile.”
• Allen said former IU running back Vaughn Dunbar, who played from 1990-91 before being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by New Orleans, visited IU’s campus and football facilities over the weekend.
“He's a year older than me. (I) knew him out of high school and (he) comes here, but (I) never met him before.” Allen said. “And so (he's) just a great, great player here, without question. But just to hear him talk about the program and how excited he is and (he) got a chance to see the facilities. He hadn't been back in a while, and (he) just talked about, man, (I) would love to be able to be here at this time and be a part of what's going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.