BLOOMINGTON — As Indiana junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters a critical 2021 season for the Hoosiers, he took advantage of a development opportunity that could impact IU’s entire offense.
Penix was one of a handful of college quarterbacks who were invited and served as camp counselors last month at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Now Penix is looking to pass along lessons learned from the First Family of NFL quarterbacks. Peyton Manning, of course, remains an Indianapolis sports icon, leading the Colts to a Super Bowl win in 2007 and another Super Bowl appearance in 2010, while Eli Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl wins.
“The main thing that Peyton and Eli were saying, just control what you can control,” Penix said. “We’ve got to make sure we work on everything until we can’t get it wrong. That’s one thing Peyton said, as well. He said whenever he used to do, like, routes and stuff with his receivers, he said they didn’t run the route until they got it right. They ran it until they couldn’t get it wrong, and that’s something that I really took back with me.”
IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle said Penix has come back from the camp with even more keen attention to detail.
“For us, Michael learned a lot of things from the passing academy that we’ve been working on,” Fryfogle said. “We’ll be running a route, and I’ll feel like it’s a perfect play, and he’ll be like, ‘let’s do that again, I didn’t do the drop right’ or ‘I didn’t do something right.’ So I’m like, ‘all right, let’s get it.’ Whatever he wants to work on, we’re good with it.”
Penix, who passed for 1,645 yards and 14 TDs in six games in 2020 to earn preseason All-Big Ten honors this season, said the feedback he’s received from other receivers in working on precise routes has been positive as well.
“It just shows the guys that I care, and in seeing them just wanting to do it, wanting to work on it, it shows they care as well,” Penix said. “Sometimes a receiver on a route, they probably won’t want to run it again if it’s a deep route, but I’ve got guys on the team that will do that. That’s what I really like about this team. We’ve got a lot of guys willing to work and guys that want to be great.”
Indiana coach Tom Allen said different summer camps reached out to Penix. Allen encouraged Penix to go to the Manning Academy, despite the fact Penix was near the end of the rehab for a torn ACL he suffered the previous November in a game against Maryland. Penix has taken part in fall camp and is on track to start No. 17 IU’s season opener Sept. 4 at No. 18 Iowa.
“Just being around other quarterbacks is great,” Allen said. “Being around some of the great coaches as well — obviously the Mannings themselves and their expertise at the quarterback position between Eli and Peyton is pretty awesome to have. But I just want him to be around the other players. There are other quarterbacks at other schools and the counselors and be able to be a coach in those couple of days.”
The invite list at the Manning Academy includes preseason All-American North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corrall, Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt and Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Penix said he also learned at the camp from pro quarterback development coach Quincy Avery, who helped prepare San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“We were out there working out with him, and then Eli and Peyton Manning — obviously, you know they speak for themselves,” Penix said. “But it was definitely great, and my performance there — I feel like I did really good, definitely showed I could compete with all those guys, all those other quarterbacks there. There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the country. I can tell you that.”
