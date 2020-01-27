BLOOMINGTON – Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed Monday.
Ramsey will at least explore the opportunity of transferring to another school as a graduate transfer. A fourth-year junior, Ramsey is on track to graduate in May and could play immediately at another school in 2020 per NCAA Transfer rules.
If the 6-foot-2, 216-pound quarterback decides to leave IU, he’ll be going at a time when his stock is high. Ramsey passed for 2,454 yards and 13 TDs in relief of injured redshirt freshman starter Michael Penix Jr., helping the Hoosiers finish off an 8-5 season, their best since 1993.
Ramsey passed for a career-high 371 yards in a loss at Penn State and led the Hoosiers to a dramatic overtime win over rival Purdue with 337 yards passing, three passing TDs and two rushing TDs.
But despite the strong performances, Ramsey was given no assurances he will win the job back from Penix, who endured shoulder problems last season and had his season cut short in early November after having surgery to repair a broken joint in his collarbone. Penix passed for 1,394 yards and 10 TDs in six games last season.
Penix is expected to be back for the start of spring practice in March. With Ramsey’s possible departure, IU’s quarterback room next season could consist of Penix, redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle and true freshman Dexter Williams, a three-star recruit from Macon, Ga.
