BLOOMINGTON -- Jack Tuttle has viewed each of his first three starts as quarterback at Indiana as a chance to learn and grow.
“I look over those games. I learn something different, and I try to go back, try to implement and try to work on what I did wrong in practice,” Tuttle said. “I feel like I just became a better player. Losing is not OK, but the one thing I gain from it is just improvement.”
With Michael Penix Jr. still out with a separated throwing shoulder, Tuttle is in line to make his fourth career start Saturday night when the Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) host Ohio State (5-1, 3-0).
Tuttle came out of the gate firing in his first start of the season last week against Michigan State, completing seven of his first nine pass attempts. But he wound up 28-of-52 for 188 yards with two interceptions. The Spartans scored 14 points off the two picks, including an interception returned 30 yards for a TD by MSU linebacker Cal Haladay.
Asked what was learned from the Michigan State loss, Tuttle responded: “Fundamental things like my feet, even when the pocket is breaking down, setting my feet, just being really smart with the football, even under pressure, and it’s tough. Sometimes, guys are open downfield and you want to be a hero. Sometimes you can’t do it. You’ve just got to take care of the ball.”
Tuttle also noticed a flaw in his mechanics throwing the football he intends to fix this week.
“I wouldn’t say first season start jitters,” Tuttle said. “I don’t think so. That’s not really what it was, probably just a bad habit. I’ve been grinding on it, working on it and it’s getting better.”
The loss dropped Tuttle to 1-2 as a starter in his IU career.
“First time starting this year, still at times looked like he was a guy that hasn't played a lot of football collectively, which he has not,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “But still expect him to play a little better than he did. He's got to rise up. He'll learn from it, play better.”
Tuttle was encouraged by his practice Tuesday and is working out some areas of rust with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.
“Maybe it’s a little adrenaline, but when you get in those pressurized moments, you’ve got to be calm, take a deep breath and just trust your mechanics,” Tuttle said. “Coach Sheridan always talks about what you do in practice shows up in the game, and some of those mechanics did show up in fall camp, little things that could be just your feet being too crazy, looking at the ball instead of the receiver, just a couple of little things like that, that would affect you in the game. So you’ve just got to focus extremely hard in practice on it.”
