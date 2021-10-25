BLOOMINGTON – Indiana head coach Tom Allen said quarterback Jack Tuttle is “week to week” with what he later confirmed was a foot injury during Monday’s press conference.
Tuttle suffered the injury as he took a hit delivering a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Peyton Hendershot during IU’s 54-7 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. He tried to return for two plays in the second quarter but could not continue.
“What the MRI taught us or showed us was that it wasn't as bad as it could have been,” Allen said. “I guess that was probably the first words I was given. I think with that -- but definitely was enough to where (it) creates some unknowns for him to be able to know his status moving forward on a day-to-day basis. But hopefully (he'll) be able to recover from that and as efficiently as possible.”
With Tuttle out, IU will prepare true freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel to play for Saturday’s game at Maryland (noon, Big Ten Network).
“Donaven needs to get as many reps as possible,” Allen said. “So you have to have that mindset. He's going to be the guy, and then we'll see what happens. But bottom line is that would be the approach is to get him ready and get Grant ready as well.”
McCulley went 1-of-6 for 30 yards in relief of Tuttle against Ohio State, while Gremel, a former Noblesville standout, went 3-of-4 for 9 yards.
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said the goal this week is to get McCulley more comfortable throwing the football by putting him in fewer third-and-long situations.
“Certainly the elements in the game on Saturday weren’t the easiest to handle relative to being a freshman quarterback out there,” Sheridan said. “But it’s the same for both teams regardless. Making sure that you are staying ahead of the chains -- I think really when you look at after the first drive when we went down there and scored, from that moment on, we were playing behind the sticks, whether it was a snap issue, we fell down, illegal procedure, those types of things.”
IU has been riddled with quarterback injuries since the start of the 2019 season. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has failed to make it through each of the last three seasons fully healthy. Dexter Williams, a second-year scholarship quarterback, went down with a torn ACL last spring. Now Tuttle is hurt, leaving McCulley and Gremel as the next two options.
“We've had some joint issues,” Allen said. “You know, you've had ligament issues. When you have torn ACLs and now with Jack's foot, you know, it's tough. They're the kind of things that -- how do you prevent those? Don't have all the answers for that.”
MULLEN ON MEND
Allen said cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who played a few snaps against Ohio State before departing, remains on track to play more significant time against Maryland. Mullen has been out since Oct. 2 with a leg injury. Cornerback Reese Taylor also has been out with leg issues.
“(Tiawan) hopefully will get better this week,” Allen said. “Did not play near as what we hoped he'd be able to play, but he is progressing. Same with Reese. Continue with those guys.”
ETC.
Wide receiver Eli Jochem was named scout team offensive player of the week, with defensive back Chase Washington earning defensive scout team of the week honors. Defensive back Patrick Finley was named special teams scout player of the week.
