BLOOMINGTON – The quarterback position at Indiana got thinner this spring.
Indiana coach Tom Allen announced sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams suffered a torn ACL during spring practices last week.
“A big blow to him and to us,” Allen said. “It happened in a non-contact situation, just kind of one of those things that’s hard to explain, just got to be able to develop that room and every other room as well.”
A borderline three/four-star quarterback out of Macon, Georgia, Williams didn’t appear in any games for the Hoosiers last season as the third-string quarterback behind junior starter Michael Penix Jr. and junior backup Jack Tuttle.
With Williams out, Tuttle is the only healthy scholarship quarterback available this spring. Penix is still rehabbing from his own torn ACL, with hopes of returning by the late summer to prepare for IU’s season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Incoming freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley, a four-star recruit from Indianapolis, chose not to enroll early this spring. McCulley stayed in high school to play basketball at Lawrence North, which is in the midst of a state title run.
IU has three walk-on quarterbacks on the roster -- freshman Zack Merrill from Hobart, freshman Grant Gremel from Noblesville and freshman Will Jontz of Brighton, Mich. Allen said he will lean on all three heavily for reps this spring.
“All three are part of our scrimmages,” Allen said. “They are good solid players that have a high care factor, and they all got several reps on Saturday, quite a few reps actually, and they did some good things. That’s why you go out and recruit a full room full of guys.”
Alllen also said he wouldn’t rule out looking into to the transfer portal this spring to add depth at quarterback.
“We’re definitely never going to leave any options off the table, yet,” Allen said. “We’re still looking at everything possible to do what’s best for our program right now and put us in the best position to have everything covered for the fall.”
FIRST SCRIMMAGE IN BOOKS
Allen said IU held its first spring scrimmage in Practice 6 last Saturday, a 40-minute, controlled game that revealed some players who could make plays in space. Offensively, Allen mentioned running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, tight end Ryan Barnes and Florida State transfer wide receiver D.J. Matthews as players who made plays.
“D.J. Matthews continues to be a guy who makes plays in space, has the twitch to be able to make guys miss, get open,” Allen said.
Defensively, Allen said players tackled well in space, mentioning cornerbacks Reese Taylor, Jaylin Williams and safety Raheem Layne in the secondary. Layne missed the 2020 season with a knee injury.
“It’s good to have him back,” Allen said. “He’s come in that free safety position, and he’s a little over-aggressive at times and maybe gave up some things because of that but tackles well, smart player, high care factor and encouraged by him.”
Allen said IU will hold its second spring scrimmage Saturday.
PLAYER PRACTICE AWARDS
Allen has instituted a “practice player of the day” award this spring, highlighting the player on social media.
Layne was named the player of the day following the scrimmage Saturday.
“We’re always trying to find ways to recognize our guys,” Allen said. “This time of year, we can’t have -- the scrimmages are closed … just getting a chance to be able to get recognized for their work, which is mostly done behind closed doors, I think is important.”
