BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Tom Allen said quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle will return to practice this week as the Hoosiers prepare for a home matchup Saturday against Rutgers (noon, Big Ten Network).
Penix suffered a separation in the joint of his left (throwing) shoulder Oct. 2 against Penn State, while Tuttle suffered a foot injury Oct. 23 against Ohio State. True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley has started IU’s last two games against Maryland and Michigan.
“Michael and Jack, they're both going to practice this week, have progressed from last week,” Allen said. “They've been involved, but they're going to be more involved, and so that's positive news for sure. Just trying to get those guys healthy, and we'll see how this week progresses with that, but yeah, we're going to have all three of those guys out there taking reps.”
How those reps get divided will depend on how Penix and Tuttle hold up physically in practice. McCulley has played his maximum number of games (4) before needing to burn his redshirt. If Penix or Tuttle can prove they are healthy, McCulley could not appear in the final three games and retain his redshirt status.
“It's something we discussed yesterday,” Allen said. “It's all based on where those other two guys are at and what their health is like. To be able to put that -- because you've already got he's played four, so that's the limit, and if he plays at all Saturday you know what that means.
“Once again, the whole objective is No. 1, whoever is in there is going to need to be able to be healthy, and (we're) not going to put them out there if they're not. But No. 2, it is what do we got to do to be able to help us be successful on Saturday.”
CARR QUESTIONABLE
Allen said running back Stephen Carr suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan and is questionable for Rutgers. Carr has posted three 100-yard rushing games and is IU’s leading rusher with 155 carries for 600 yards and six TDs.
“Nothing broke there,” Allen said. “Did have all the X-rays and MRIs with that over the weekend. Just working hard to get him back, so don't know where that stands yet, don't know how it's going to affect his ability to practice at this point. We'll obviously have to look at all those options that we have at that position.”
If Carr can’t go, IU will turn to walk-ons Davion Ervin-Poindexter and Chris Childers for the bulk of the rushing responsibilities against Rutgers. Childers scored his first career rushing TD for IU against Michigan, while Ervin-Poindexter finished with 44 total yards (23 yards rushing, 21 yards receiving).
In other injury news, Allen said left tackle Luke Haggard, who suffered an injury three snaps into the Michigan game, could return to practice Tuesday. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy suffered an injury against Michigan and will be out for Rutgers, Allen said.
GETTING WRs INVOLVED
IU had just two catches from wide receivers Saturday against Michigan and none from reigning Big Ten receiver of the year Ty Fryfogle.
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said getting receivers more involved in the passing game will be a priority Saturday against Rutgers.
“We have to do a better job, and that’s not on them,” Sheridan said. “I think certainly getting first downs and creating opportunities for all of your offensive playmakers to become more involved is critical. But we need to get those guys more involved. They need to touch the ball more.”
ETC.
Defensive lineman Cooper Jones and defensive back Pat Finley were named defensive scout team players of the week. Defensive back Jordan Jusevitch was named offensive scout team player of the week, while wide receiver Eli Jochem was named special teams scout player of the week.
