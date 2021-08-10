BLOOMINGTON – When Tom Allen took over as Indiana football coach four years ago, he set the bar high on recruiting.
Allen and his staff weren’t afraid to venture into living rooms of players offered from other major programs in the Big Ten and SEC. In the first few seasons of Allen’s tenure, it resulted in many misses but a few hits.
But after back-to-back seasons that ended with January bowl appearances, IU’s national profile has risen. Suddenly, playing for the Hoosiers has become a viable option for top recruits around the country, not an afterthought.
IU’s 2022 class, with four four-star commitments and 10 three-star pledges, is currently ranked 22nd in the country by 247 Sports. If that ranking holds and the commitments sign, it would wind up as the best recruiting class in school history.
“There’s been a definite shift in regards to maybe the pool of guys that are receptive,” Allen said. “That’s been exciting. I would say we expected that. I would have been disappointed if that didn’t happen, based on our last two seasons.”
Allen said the LEO culture displayed during IU’s breakthrough 2020 season, which included Allen’s locker room celebrations posted on social media, has played a role.
“We’ve had a lot of comments from parents and recruits about videos that they saw and just how that drew them to come check it out and see if it was really what appeared,” Allen said.
Headlining the 2022 class is four-star linebacker Dasan McCullough, the son of IU running backs coach Deland McCullough. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, McCullough began his high school career as a two-way safety and running back but kept growing. He now projects as a potential impact edge pass rusher and will play this season at Bloomington South.
“That’s where he’s headed,” said 247.com Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu. “He was at the opening invitational, which is all the best players in the country, and he was by far the biggest guy in that linebacker group. So I think just with his length and his wingspan and the emphasis that schools have even up to the NFL level of having guys who can get to the quarterback, I think an edge rusher kind of position fits him pretty well.”
IU also landed four-star commitments from cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of All-Big Ten cornerback Tiawan Mullen, and four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper, who played with current IU freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley at Lawrence North in Indianapolis. But perhaps the biggest surprise so far in the class was getting a commitment from four-star running back Gi’Bran Payne from La Salle in Cincinnati. Payne had offers from Alabama, Boston College and Cincinnati but committed to the Hoosiers.
“He kept narrowing his list down and narrowing the field down and at one point had cut it down to five, with Indiana not being one of those schools,” Trieu said. “Indiana could have just accepted that and moved on. But they stayed with him. They continued to recruit him and in the end got him in the class. So I think that one really stands out from a recruiting perspective because they had to come from behind on him. It wasn’t an obvious get.”
IU also dipped into Texas to land three-star quarterback Josh Hoover and three-star offensive lineman Bray Lynch and landed linebacker Kaiden Turner from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
“Over the last couple of years they’ve done more recruiting at a national level, and they’ve won some battles for kids over other Big Ten and Power 5 schools,” Trieu said. “I think you are seeing that happen in this class even more, and that’s why it’s ranked higher.”
In all, IU’s 14 commitments come from five different states, a sign the Hoosiers are morphing into a national program.
“It doesn’t matter where they are from,” Allen said. “I want guys that want to be here. To me, I’m going to recruit our state as hard as I possibly can, but if a guy doesn’t want to come here, you know what, I wish him well. I want guys that want to be here. I want guys that believe that we have an ability to win a Big Ten championship at Indiana.”
Trieu said IU could bolster its 2022 class with a few more quality commitments on the offensive and defensive line. The Hoosiers recently extended an offer to 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive tackle Devonte Miles from River Rouge, Michigan. Miles recently decommitted from Michigan, but the Wolverines remain in play along with Akron, Central Michigan, Bowling Green and Buffalo.
“Getting a few more guys on the defensive line, that’s an open area of need right now,” Trieu said. “But they’ve done a good job of honestly filling their needs. This class is pretty balanced positionally.”
