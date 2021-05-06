With Indiana sophomore forward Victor Bezerra bottled up for most of Thursday afternoon, the Hoosiers needed other goal scorers to step up in their NCAA Tournament match against Marquette.
Sophomore forwards Maouloune Goumballe and Herbert Endeley delivered with second-half goals as IU rallied to beat Marquette 2-1 in the Sweet 16 in Cary, North Carolina.
In a chippy match in which 11 yellow cards were issued, the Hoosiers kept composed while facing a 1-0 halftime deficit to advance to the Elite Eight. IU will face the winner between Virginia Tech and Seton Hall on Monday at 5 p.m.
“We had a little left in the tank in the first half, and maybe that was the takeaway,” IU coach Todd Yeagley said. “We had to empty it, and we did. We emptied it. Fortunately, we made a couple of key plays.”
It didn’t get off to a promising start for the Hoosiers. Both teams played scoreless through much of the first half, but when IU senior forward A.J. Palazollo didn’t get a call on an apparent trip, Marquette pounced on the counter-attack. A.J. Franklin rocketed an 18-yard strike past IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano in the upper right corner at the 43:19 mark of the first half, giving Marquette a 1-0 lead it took into halftime.
“It was a tough one to give up near the end of the half, and it was obviously a beautiful strike,” Yeagley said.
But IU kept the pressure on Marquette for the majority of the second half, outshooting the Golden Eagles 8-4 in the final 45 minutes. The equalizer came at the 70:47 mark, when Endeley finished off an assist from Bezerra to tie the score at 1.
“It wasn’t Vic’s best day,” Yeagley said. “He did some really good things. It was a quieter performance, and they were obviously keying in on him. But he made that special pass, and Herb, we’ve been working so hard on that functional finish.”
Then, at the 79:31 mark, Goumballe was able to finish from close range on a cross in front of the net to give IU a 2-1 lead.
“It was nice to see a couple of other guys get in the score sheet,” Yeagley said.
From there, IU’s defense stiffened. There was an anxious moment with about five minutes remaining when Marquette’s Manuel Cukaj was able to get free for a header on net from close range. But Celentano was there for his third and final save.
“Overall, I think we managed the lead once we had it,” Yeagley said. “Just really proud of the team. That was just a really gutsy, extra-effort win.”
Yeagley said the physical play from Marquette that resulted in the high-number of yellow cards was somewhat surprising, given the Golden Eagles didn’t have a reputation for being that physical of a team. IU was issued six yellow cards, compared to five for Marquette.
“There were some tactical fouls that we had,” Yeagley said. “Some of those at times can be smart, but a couple where — a couple maybe we could have used better judgment. The game got chippy, and I thought the official did a really nice job of managing that throughout. He got ahold of it early, and the game didn’t get out of control. There’s just a lot on the line, and both teams were fighting for a lot.”
