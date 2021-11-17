BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana running back Stephen Carr will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury when the Hoosiers host Minnesota in their home finale Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Carr, with 600 yards on 155 carries and six TDs, injured his ankle against Michigan and sat out during IU’s 38-3 loss to Rutgers last week.
“He’s still coming along,” IU running backs coach Deland McCullough said. “He ain’t playing this week from all indications potentially, but we’ll continue to keep him getting ready and hopefully ready to play against Purdue.”
With Carr out last week, IU turned to a running back by committee approach against Rutgers, using walk-ons Davion Ervin-Poindexter, Chris Childers, Charlie Spegal and true freshman scholarship running back David Holloman.
Another true freshman scholarship running back, Trent Howland, will be available this week after serving a two-game suspension for the Michigan and Rutgers game for violation of team rules.
“He’s practicing,” McCullough said. “He’s been out there these last couple of days. He’s been doing a fine job, continuing to improve on his fundamentals, his attention to detail.”
