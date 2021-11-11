BLOOMINGTON — Indiana running back Stephen Carr is still questionable for Saturday’s game against Rutgers (noon, BTN) at Memorial Stadium, which means the Hoosiers could be leaning on other running backs to pick up the slack.
Carr, a transfer from USC, has rushed for a team-high 600 yards and six TDs on the season on 3.9 yards per carry. He suffered an ankle injury last week against Michigan.
“He’s trying to get his way back, still don’t know yet,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Obviously, the other guys that have been playing have been given great opportunities to take full advantage of that if Stephen cannot go.”
Junior running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, one of IU’s offensive MVPs last spring, is the second leading rusher for the Hoosiers with 151 yards and one TD on 6 yards per carry. Ervin-Poindexter would likely be next in line to start if Carr is unavailable.
“I view it as an opportunity,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “I got an opportunity in the spring and took advantage, so as the season winds down I just want to keep taking advantage of my opportunities.”
IU could also turn to Indiana State transfer Chris Childers (28 carries, 121 yards, one TD), who scored his first TD for the Hoosiers last week against Michigan. Allen said freshman David Holloman and walk-on Charlie Spegal have also gotten increased reps in practice this week. Another freshman running back, Trent Howland, will serve the second game of a suspension for a violation of team rules that was announced before the Michigan game.
Spegal, Indiana’s 2019 Mr. Football from New Palestine, has yet to carry the ball for the Hoosiers this season. Allen said the 5-foot-10, 219-pound Spegal has been dealing with some nagging injuries during the season but has practiced with the first and second team throughout the week.
“I do believe there’s a good chance you will see him on Saturday,” Allen said. “So bottom line is you’ve got to prepare, and when your number is called, an opportunity presents itself, you have to step up.”
QBS MAKING PROGRESS
Allen said injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) and Jack Tuttle (foot) have made progress in practice this week.
“Definitely got more opportunities, more reps this week than last which is very positive,” Allen said. “We will have multiple quarterbacks ready to play on Saturday.”
True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley has started the last two games for the Hoosiers with both Tuttle and Penix out.
“Jack is probably further along than Michael based on just the progression,” Allen said. “But bottom line is we’re going to have multiple guys ready to go on Saturday, and we will see how it plays itself out.”
LEANING ON LEADERS
Allen said he’s been leaning on captains like tight end Peyton Hendershot and linebacker Micah McFadden for leadership this week in practice. At 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten, IU will miss a bowl for the first time since 2018.
“Just making sure our guys are practicing hard and finish and are going to play hard no matter what,” Allen said. “That’s the hard part. It’s the no matter what part. When there are circumstances that you know that are obviously there and when the bowl game is not in the picture now, those are tough things for guys to be able to sometimes accept, but you have to have those kind of leaders step up.”
