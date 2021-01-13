BLOOMINGTON – Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart is leaving the Hoosiers, accepting the same position at his alma mater, Michigan.
It’s a homecoming for Hart, who played for the Wolverines from 2004-07 and remains the school’s all-time leading rusher with 5,040 yards and 41 TDs
Hart, 34, spent four seasons as IU’s running backs coach. A Syracuse, New York, native, Hart joined IU in 2017 and was instrumental in the recruiting and development of junior Stevie Scott III, who has rushed for 2,543 yards and 30 TDs in his IU career. Like Hart, Scott is from Syracuse, which played a role in Scott flipping his commitment from Rutgers to IU.
As a whole, though, IU’s run game remained inconsistent in 2020, ranking 12th in the Big Ten at 108.7 yards per game on a league-low 3.13 yards per carry. On Tuesday, IU head coach Tom Allen expressed a desire to become more multiple in the run game and blamed part of that on an inability to conduct consistent practices with consistent personnel due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hart is the second coach to leave IU’s staff this season. IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a Broyles Award finalist, left to take the head coaching job at South Alabama. Allen has yet to hire a new defensive coordinator to replace Wommack.
