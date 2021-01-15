BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior running back Steve Scott III announced on his Twitter account Friday he’s declaring for the NFL draft.
Scott was IU’s leading rusher in each of its last three seasons, gaining more than 1,000 rushing yards as a freshman and 561 yards and 10 TDs last season.
For his IU career, the 6-foot-2, 231-pound Scott has rushed for 2,543 yards and 30 TDs, with two touchdowns receiving.
“I will forever miss running past the rock on Saturdays with my brothers and playing for the incredible fans,” Scott wrote in his Twitter post. “I do know it is time for me to move on with the next chapter of my life.”
Scott’s decision comes the same week IU running backs coach Mark Hart -- a fellow Syracuse, New York, native who was instrumental in recruiting him -- left to take over the running backs job at Michigan.
With Scott’s departure, IU may turn to rising junior running back Sampson James, a four-star recruit who has rushed for 371 yards and three career TDs in his first two seasons. Other options will include converted wide receiver Davis Ellis and rising sophomore running back Tim Baldwin, who showed promise last year as a true freshman. Baldwin rushed for 106 yards in IU’s 27-11 win against Maryland and finished his true freshman season averaging 6.4 yards per carry, with 141 yards rushing on 22 attempts.
