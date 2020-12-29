BLOOMINGTON – A year ago at this time, Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott III was out with an injury, watching as his teammates prepared for the Gator Bowl.
It was even worse being on the sideline in Jacksonville, Florida, as Scott watched the Hoosiers let a 13-point lead slip away in the final five minutes in the 23-22 loss to Tennessee. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Scott felt he could have come up with tough yards needed down the stretch that may have changed the outcome.
“Not being out there to make plays I know I can help this team make, just to help this team move the ball and just create open opportunities for all the teammates, it was just definitely hard to watch,” Scott said.
A chance for redemption comes Saturday as Scott and the rest of the No. 7 Hoosiers (6-1) face Ole Miss (4-5) in Tampa, Florida, in the Outback Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC). It will be the first career bowl game for Scott, who has led IU in rushing in each of the last three seasons.
“I just can’t wait,” Scott said. “Basically like a dream come true for me just playing in a bowl game, possibly to be able to make history and get us a bowl game. We didn’t win a bowl game I think in 29 years, being able to play this week and help my team possibly get a 'W' this week is an amazing feeling.”
Indiana hasn’t won a bowl game since 1991 due to a string of five straight bowl losses since. But Scott, who has rushed for 462 yards and eight TDs this season and 2,444 yards and 28 TDs in his career, could play an important role in the bowl game’s outcome. The Hoosiers are facing an Ole Miss that ranks last in the SEC in run defense, surrendering 211.2 yards per game.
“Getting that run game started early, fast is definitely going to be really important for this week’s game,” Scott said. “That’s something we’ve been striving and stressing this week of practice.”
It’s been an up-and-down season for IU running the football, but the Hoosiers showed growth as the season progressed. Indiana ran for a season-high 234 yards in its 27-11 win over Maryland, then followed it up by generating some tough yards down the stretch in its win over Wisconsin.
“We started off kind of slow in the beginning season, but toward the middle we got going, got things going,” Scott said. “Just all relied on each other and really had to show that LEO mentality -- that love each other -- and go out there and play our hearts out for everybody on the field.”
IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan expects all running backs to be healthy and available for Saturday.
“We have confidence in our guys up front. They’ve had good weeks of prep, and we’re going to need them to play well against an SEC defensive front,” Sheridan said. “It will be a challenge, but I know our guys are ready for it, and I think that will be important for sure in the game.”
Establishing balance in the offense also will help IU sophomore quarterback Jack Tuttle, who will make just his second career start.
“It’s always friendly for the quarterback when you can turn the ball and hand to the tailback and get 4, or 5 or 6, 7 yards every time,” Sheridan said. “So that’s helpful, and I know Jack will tell you the same thing.”
CRIDER WEIGHING FUTURE
Indiana senior center Harry Crider plans to make an announcement shortly after the game whether he will return to play for the Hoosiers next season. All players have been granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Crider was selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl, which this year will be a virtual event held in front of NFL scouts.
“That’s a decision I’m going to make for sure soon after the bowl game, in regards to what I’ll do next,” Crider said. “The Shrine Bowl, that’s a huge opportunity … but that’s a decision I’ll make soon.”
