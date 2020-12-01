BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana junior running back Stevie Scott III has demonstrated a nose for the end zone throughout his college career.
In posting a three-TD rushing game last Saturday against Maryland, Scott increased his total to 28 career TDs, tying Tevin Coleman for fourth on IU’s all-time career rushing TD list.
With starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out for the year with a torn ACL, Scott and the rest of IU’s run game will take on an even more significant role when the No. 10 Hoosiers (5-1) play at No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC).
The 231-pound Scott, who has rushed for at least one TD in 16 of IU's last 22 games, said crossing the goal line is a mindset about wanting the ball to get the tough yards needed to score points.
“It’s just a grown man’s sport,” said Scott, who was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. “You’ve just got to be a grown man, especially when it comes down to that goal line. Anywhere in the red zone you just have to be tough, be tough and physical.”
IU added a new wrinkle to its run game – the Wildcat – which helped the Hoosiers rush for a season-high 234 pounds against Maryland. Scott rushed for all three of his TDs against Maryland off of direct snaps. Indiana coach Tom Allen hinted Monday running backs out of the Wildcat may even be called upon for short throws to keep the defense honest.
“I would try to take advantage of that opportunity for sure,” Scott said. “Excited, I’m definitely one of those players that’s just trying to make a play at any given moment to help the team win, so I’ve got to go out on the Wildcat and pass it. I’m going to pass it and throw it … just whatever to help the team, I’m here to do.”
With Penix down, IU also will count on Scott’s leadership on offense. In addition to leading the Hoosiers with 405 yards and eight TDs this season, Scott also has excelled as a blocker in blitz pickup, giving IU’s quarterbacks extra time to throw.
“Having a starting quarterback go down is very tough and all, but it’s the next-man-up mentality,” Scott said. “At the end of the day, that’s something that we’ve got to adjust to and grind it out each and every day until the season ends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.