BLOOMINGTON -- Former New Palestine star and 2019 Indiana Mr. Football Charlie Spegal could have accepted a scholarship to Army coming out of high school.
Instead, Spegal took the tougher route, staying in state as a preferred walk-on at Indiana.
Spegal’s patience and perseverance were rewarded Saturday when he earned the first carries of his college career against Rutgers. He converted a fourth-and-1 on his first career carry, gaining 2 yards, and finished with five carries for 14 yards.
“Honestly, I wasn’t thinking much about it,” Spegal said of his first carry being on fourth down. “I was just like, got in there and I was like, I have to convert this. I didn’t want to overthink it because if I did, I would have messed up some way.”
After a high school career that included 10,867 rushing yards, the 5-foot-10, 219-pound Spegal was still unable to generate interest from major college programs. Army was his only FBS offer. He also got an offer from Indiana State.
Spegal could have envisioned himself going to Army to play in coach Jeff Monken’s flexbone, triple-option offense.
“I went there for a visit for junior day, and it was an amazing place. It’s beautiful there,” Spegal said. “I could see myself doing that, but at the end of the day, it just wasn’t really a decision I made, and I kind of wanted to stay closer to home.”
At IU, Spegal felt a connection with former running backs coach Mike Hart, which extended to new running backs coach Deland McCullough.
“I just understood that coming in as a walk-on you’ve just got to work harder,” Spegal said. “Sometimes maybe pushed to the back a little bit or something, you keep working hard and you get those opportunities and you have to build on them.”
That opportunity came last week due to a depleted running back room that was further hampered due to an injury to starting running back Stephen Carr.
“Very excited about how he responded,” McCulough said. “All the guys in there now, the walks-ons, etc., know that once you have my trust I’m going to put you in there. So Charlie has been doing a great job with that, starting in the spring. Obviously, he came into fall camp and he was a little dinged up with the ankle, and then just the numbers and how things shook out, but he kept a great attitude throughout and when the opportunity came, he had a great week last week.”
Spegal describes himself as a downhill runner, a trait he learned from his father, Chris Spegal, a former Eastern Hancock standout who played at Anderson University.
“That’s part of why I love football so much,” Spegal said. “I just love the contact. I love going out there and hitting people, and that’s the style my dad taught me when I was really young, just being tough and downhill. That’s why I love to play.”
Spegal said speed and agility kept him from getting more FBS offers out of high school, two areas he’s worked on with coaches since coming to IU. With Carr likely still out, Spegal will get more opportunities when IU hosts Minnesota on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“The coaching staff has really helped me come a long way with my top-end speed,” Spegal said. “Just cutting drills and footwork drills and top-end drills to increase my speed.”
TUTTLE, PENIX STILL THROWING
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said quarterbacks Jack Tuttle (leg) and Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) have thrown again in practice this week.
“Same as last week, guys working through trying to get them ready,” Allen said. “Don’t know for sure yet on Michael and Jack but just working, been throwing, getting better, seeing progress, but we’ll have to see, make a decision.”
More than likely, true freshman Donaven McCulley will make his fourth career start against Minnesota. McCulley has thrown for 458 yards and two TDs this season but has completed just 42.7% of his passes.
JONES BACK
Allen said linebacker Cam Jones has practiced this week and should be back for Saturday’s game against Minnesota after sitting out the Rutgers game with an illness. Jones is fourth on IU in tackles with 49, including two tackles for loss.
“Fortunately, he’s feeling a whole lot better,” Allen said. “He was really, really sick so looking forward to having him on Saturday.”
