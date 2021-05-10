There was close to an hour weather delay. But through sloshy conditions, Indiana stayed poised and took advantage of its opportunities in its NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup against Seton Hall.
Sophomore forward Ryan Wittenbrink scored right after the delay 43:18 into the first half, then senior forward Thomas Warr added a goal in the second half off an assist from Maouloune Goumballe, lifting IU to a 2-0 win over Seton Hall at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
With the win, IU is moving up to the College Cup for the 21st time in school history. The Hoosiers will face Pittsburgh in college soccer’s Final Four on Friday (time TBD, ESPNU).
“The number obviously is pretty incredible when you look at it, through the history, up to the 21st,” IU coach Todd Yeagley said. “Yet this one is theirs and uniquely theirs, and I’m extremely proud of them … they did it in a gritty way. Today was not easy with the conditions and the way that they got the ball forward.”
Both teams played scoreless through the first 41 minutes before a lightning warning, and an eventual downpour, forced the match to be halted for close to an hour.
“We were in a bus for 40 minutes, about 30 minutes, trying to talk to them, keeping them loose, do the best that you can in that scenario,” Yeagley said. “There was no place to go …
“As we got closer, we kept reminding them about how can we take advantage of these three minutes left in the half and also be smart about not giving something way?”
Out of the delay, IU made a run, and Wittenbrink was able to break free inside the box and fire a 15-yard shot past Seton Hall goalkeeper Andreas Nota in the corner of the net.
“He’s scored some monster goals for us,” Yeagley said.
In the second half, at the 57:45 mark, Goumballe broke free for a run down the right side, then found Warr on a cross, who banged in a shot from 10 yards to extend IU’s lead to 2-0.
Seton Hall outshot Indiana 14-3, but sophomore goalkeeper Roman Celentano made six saves to post his eighth shutout of the season. Twice, Seton Hall hit the post, including a shot by Andrea Borg that bounded off the top crossbar and nearly crossed the goal line before being cleared out of bounds for an eventual corner kick. Seton Hall had five corner kicks to IU’s one corner kick.
Celentano was aggressive inside the box, punching away crosses and outbodying Seton Hall players to secure saves.
“Roman just took pressure off,” Yeagley said. “I told him after the game, 'That’s a really difficult game if we didn’t have your skillset.' His athletic ability, his timing, his courage and the technique on a couple of punches he made was great. It just didn’t allow them to get a good look.”
The last time IU reached the College Cup, in 2018, the Hoosiers fell 2-0 to Maryland in the national semifinals. With two more wins, IU can secure its ninth national title and first since 2012.
“The crown jewel is still out there,” Yeagley said. “It’s just a lot closer for us. It’s more tangible now with it being two games away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.