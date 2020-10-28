BLOOMINGTON – Indiana receivers Jacolby Hewitt and Javon Swinton played big roles during a dramatic game-tying drive last Saturday against Penn State.
Both Hewitt and Swinton could be called upon for more targets when the Hoosiers play at Rutgers on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Swinton had two catches for 23 yards during IU’s 75-yard touchdown drive, while Hewitt came up with a diving, 14-yard catch down to Penn State’s 6-yard line for his first career reception. Hewitt credited quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for making a gutsy throw in a tight window.
“The next day I had to go kiss him because I was like, ‘Man, you’re a bad man throwing that ball like that,’” Hewitt said.
Hewitt and Swinton were pressed into action due to junior wide receiver Miles Marshall leaving the game with a head injury after a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second half and sophomore David Ellis being out with a leg injury.
For Hewitt, it’s been a long road since suffering a torn ACL during voluntary workouts with players in June 2019.
“I was on a double move route, and as I was trying to stick and try to do the other move, my leg, it just really got stuck in the ground. It just gave out,” Hewitt said.
The injury sidelined Hewitt for the entire 2019 season, but the 6-foot-1, 202-pound speedster from Cordova, Tennessee, stayed upbeat. He showed signs he was back on track by catching a touchdown during an intrasquad scrimmage earlier this month.
“The game is starting to slow down now, so I am starting to just play football more than just thinking,” Hewitt said. “Freshman year, last year I said I used to think a lot. Now I am just going out there and playing, knowing that I can make any play possible.”
Swinton, a 6-2, 170-pound true freshman from Stafford, Virginia, was a versatile player in high school, playing on both sides of the ball as a lockdown corner and wide receiver. After coaches decided Swinton would play receiver at IU, he dove into the playbook in an effort to get on the field right away. Coaches were impressed with Swinton’s ability to process information and his ball and route running skills.
“Coming in, like, I did not want to be one who just sat on the bench, and I know that the quicker you learn the playbook, the better chance you have at getting on the field,” Swinton said. “So it was more of, like, just determination and the grind to get better and learn.”
Swinton said Hewitt hosted him during his official visit to IU, and the two have shared a special connection since.
“Even though we’re competing, we just both -- like, we’re supporting each other,” Swinton said. “We know both of us have to step up.”
Both Swinton and Hewitt feel a sense of urgency in practice this week, with the status of both Ellis and Marshall uncertain for Rutgers on Saturday.
“Me and Javon and a couple of the other younger guys have been focused, just talking to see each other through,” Hewitt said. “Every play, every route, do what we’ve got to do, making sure that we all are one and executing the play.”
