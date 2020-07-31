BLOOMINGTON – Indiana announced Friday it has resumed voluntary football workouts after consulting with the school’s medical advisory committee.
Workouts were shut down two weeks ago after six members of IU’s football program tested positive.
IU did not disclose the number of COVID-19 positive football tests Friday but revealed there have been 33 positives out 480 tests for all student-athletes, coaches and staff since June 8.
IU’s summer football training includes 20 hours per week of countable athletically related activities, including up to eight hours per week of strength training, up to six hours per week of meetings/film review and up to six hours per week of walk-throughs.
An official date for the start of IU football’s fall camp has yet to be set, as the Big Ten is still evaluating options for when to start the 2020 football season.
According to Sports Illustrated football reporter Pat Forde, the Big Ten hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pushing back the season to the spring due to concerns about the pandemic. The Big Ten decided earlier this month it will play a conference-only schedule, with IU’s season opener still tentatively scheduled for Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
