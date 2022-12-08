BLOOMINGTON — What do you want when you're a fan of the conference favorite? Especially when conference favorite is playing the conference basement pick at home?
It's a matter of calibrating the drama. There's good drama and bad drama and Indiana got the balance just right in its memorable 81-65 win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday.
The good drama you want is to see your favorite or best players excel. For Indiana fans, their cup runneth over as All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded just the third triple-double in program history.
He had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in an unselfish effort that somehow raises his already high bar of excellence.
It's also history few Indiana fans have witnessed in-person. Juwan Morgan had the last triple-double on Dec. 22, 2018 against Jacksonville at Assembly Hall. Steve Downing had Indiana's other triple-double, a monster 28-point, 17-rebound, 10-block effort against Michigan in the final year of the Gladstein Fieldhouse in 1971.
For fans of Trey Galloway? They got to see his best scoring effort of his career. Starting in-place of the injured Jalen Hood-Schifino, Galloway dropped 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Galloway was also 4 of 6 from 3-point range, giving Hoosiers a dimension they had sought, perimeter scoring.
A great night, right? Good drama. The kind you can excitedly tell your family and friends about.
And it was all without the bad drama. As in, Nebraska making a game of it. The Cornhuskers were largely anonymous in the contest, only briefly posing a threat in the second half when they cut their deficit to seven.
However, Indiana looked every bit the better team that everyone thinks they are. Big Ten favorites don't mess around, especially on their home floor, with the dregs of the conference.
Here's five takeaways from a memorable night in Bloomington.
SPREADING THE WEALTH
What was most impressive about Jackson-Davis's 10 assist night — he exceeded his career-high by four dimes, by the way — was how many Hoosiers were on the receiving end of his service.
Five different Indiana players scored on a pass from Jackson-Davis. Tamar Bates and Race Thompson scored three field goals each. Galloway had two. Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp had one.
As mentioned, it takes two to tango when it comes to assists. Jackson-Davis did a great job moving around the floor, making it harder for Nebraska to set a double-team. Most of the doubles came on the catch.
Not all of those catches were in the post. In fact? Many of them were on the baseline (one of Jackson-Davis's favorite hunting grounds) or at the key, where Indiana works its pick-and-roll action.
Regardless, it still takes movement from Jackson-Davis's teammates to understand where his pass is going to be coming from. Jackson-Davis has great vision and reach, but he's not super-human. It takes his teammates to make it easy for him. On Wednesday? They did.
BATES WAS BACK
When Tamar Bates had a 22-point effort against Jackson State on Nov. 25? It seemed the Hoosiers' scoring possibilities off the bench might be endless this season.
Since then, Bates cooled off and Indiana also lost Jalen Hood-Schifino to a back injury. Players like Bates needed to be productive given the minutes they'd have to shoulder.
Bates responded on Wednesday. He had 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had four rebounds and two assists in an all-around impressive night.
If Indiana can get two of Kopp, Galloway, Bates or Johnson to hit 3-pointers on any given night? It's going to be very difficult to beat the Hoosiers given the damage they can do in the paint.
REBOUNDING WHERE WOODSON WANTS IT
Indiana coach Mike Woodson lamented Indiana's rebounding after Rutgers had a 42-32 edge in Indiana's 63-48 loss in New Jersey on Saturday.
The Hoosiers flipped the script on Wednesday with a 35-25 edge on the boards. It was more than just the numbers. Nebraska only had four offensive rebounds (and four second-chance points) so Indiana didn't have to expend as much energy playing defense.
"We went back to our basics in terms of block-out rebounding drills to try to get their attention in that way, and then to let them know that rebounding is a big part of the basketball game," Woodson said.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was impressed.
"We’ve won every game but one I think before tonight on the glass and that was a big difference. I thought they played more physical than we did tonight. That was Mike’s [Woodson] message the last two days after Rutgers and I thought they came out and played very physical and a very effective game," Hoiberg said.
NO HOPE FOR HUSKERS
The lack of rebounding in general, and offensive rebounding in particular, was just one area in which Nebraska struggled.
Apart from some admirable fight which kept Nebraska within range, though never in real jeopardy of threatening the Hoosiers, Nebraska did very little to help itself in a game in which the Cornhuskers were already hampered by the absence of second-leading scorer Sam Griesel. Hoiberg indicated after the game that Griesel's absence was only known 90 minutes prior to tipoff.
The Cornhuskers had no second-chance or fast-break points in the first half. Nebraska isn't exactly an up-and-down the court showtime-style team, but it's hard to have zero fast-break points, especially since Indiana's one demerit was that it was turnover-prone.
The Huskers shot 42.6% from the field and C.J. Wilcher managed to score 22, but boy are those numbers misleading without context. Nebraska did most of its offensive damage when already down 10 or more. By the second half? Indiana could live with a tit-for-tat, higher-tempo game. As for Wilcher? He made some tough shots, but he also scored many of his points with the game out of hand.
JOHNSON NOT ON IT
As mentioned, turnovers were Indiana's one negative — the Hoosiers had 15 — and Xavier Johnson once again took Indiana fans on his personal roller coaster.
Johnson was responsible for seven of the giveaways. Add to that a 2-for-8 shooting night, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range, and it just wasn't a good performance for the Hoosiers' kinetic point guard.
Johnson has had 13 turnovers and is 4-for-19 in the last two games. For all of the great Johnson can sometimes bring to the table, he's been streaky so far this season. Mediocre start, white-hot brilliance in the middle, and a recent downturn. Indiana would be better served with Johnson on more of an even keel.