How do you know you might be out-stepping your expertise as a reporter?
One clue might be peering up at a video board after Indiana's 86-70 win over Ohio State on Saturday. This wasn't a search for the final score, so what was I looking for?
A metal bar fell on the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall floor just as halftime was ending. It fell out of the video board and narrowly missed Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh.
After the game I was looking on the opposite side of the video board to see if I could eye a piece of metal that was similar that might explain where it came from? As I peered up into the spaces at ground level, I realized how absurd this exercise was, journalistically eager I was or not.
I am not a structural engineer, nor am I a technician, nor can I build a thing. If I built a lego house, there's better than even odds it would be condemned.
I'm not sure what I thought I was going to see. I did a similarly futile search when I got home and tried to find the inner workings of video boards on the internet.
The bar was perhaps a foot long. It had slotted holes in it. It left a dent in the Assembly Hall hardwood and would have done much worse to skin and bone.
My late-night internet sleuthery suggested the closest equivalent to what fell was a strut channel, very often used to support light infrastructure or serve as a mount for something like wiring.
On Sunday morning, Indiana confirmed that a blind squirrel (me) occasionally does find a nut as they announced what caused the piece to fall:
"The piece that fell from the center hung scoreboard at SSAH (Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall) on Saturday night was an unused unistrut bracket. It was 18 inches in length and just over 1 pound. It is believed that the unused piece was left from the original installation of the Daktronics scoreboard, which occurred 7 years ago, and the vibration from the crowd and music caused the piece to come loose and fall at halftime of the game. The scoreboard was inspected by IU facility operations staff and no other unused or loose pieces were found."
The game went on without incident, but it shook the Ohio State team, who were closer to the object's impact. Understandably, because it wasn't known at the time, they didn't have all of the facts.
"They said (the bar) weighed about 10 to 15 pounds. It fell approximately seven feet from Brice. It would have significantly injured Brice had it connected. Thank God it didn't. I was concerned about resuming play," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.
"Obviously I wanted the game to resume. I wasn't sure I wanted the game to resume under these circumstances," Holtmann continued.
The discussions that took place after the piece fell were between the officials, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and building staff, but it's such a strange situation that there's no textbook on how to deal with such a problem. Ultimately, a five-minute delay was agreed upon.
An Indianapolis Star report later said there was a maintainence crew that went into the scoreboard to check its viability.
From my vantage point under the board, I did not see a crew, but I have no expertise, nor direct knowledge to claim there wasn't one. Perhaps it was out of my field of vision? I'm also not intimately familiar with the rafters at Assembly Hall either.
Whatever was done was accomplished out of the view of those most concerned, the participants on the floor, which led to uncertainty.
"Multiple times, I told the officials I was concerned about resuming. I wanted the game to resume. I'm not saying down 16 (Ohio State trailed 46-30 at halftime) we'd want to call the game," Holtmann said.
"I was concerned about resuming without them going up and taking a look at it or pulling it down to take a look at it to determine it was fully functional and there would be no either issues with it," he continued.
"Their game-day staff felt it was fine, but it was a significant concern, especially once what fell was described to me and what it looked like and felt like," Holtmann concluded.
I saw reaction social media reaction that derided Holtmann for sour grapes, accusing him of exactly what he claimed he didn't want ... a back door out of what was shaping up to be an Ohio State loss.
That's harsh and illogical. This was not making a mountain of a mole hill. Objects don't just fall from video boards like that. I've covered a million games in my career and that's the first time I've seen it happen.
The video board could have been lowered and checked. It doesn't take very long to lower or raise those video boards. If nothing else, it would have provided peace of mind to the participants on the floor.
Fans will remember that a panel from the Assembly Hall ceiling fell in 2014 and postponed a game against Iowa. Assembly Hall has since been remodeled (the video board was part of that remodel).
Hopefully, this was just an isolated freak incident, but you can understand the concerns of those who might have been impacted by it.
Here's four more (short) takeaways from Indiana's win on Saturday:
RENEAU TO THE GLASS
The path to scoring paradise for Indiana freshman Malik Reneau is paved on the opposite side of the hoop from where teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis is located.
Jackson-Davis almost always draws a double-team. Ohio State did it a few different ways on Saturday. There was the traditional double before or after the catch. The Buckeyes also sometimes waited until Jackson-Davis put the ball on the floor or made a move after his catch.
Either way, a gaping hole opens on the side of the rim opposite to TJD ... and Reneau would be well-advised to go there if he wants second-chance points.
He did that Saturday. Of Reneau's eight rebounds, four were offensive boards and three of those led directly to part of Reneau's 15 points.
TJD DOUBLES
Speaking of double-teams on Jackson-Davis, it's remarkable what opposing teams get away with sometimes when the double-team clamps down.
There were several instances where Jackson-Davis was clearly fouled either on a shot or before he attempted one.
Yet it seems that officials turn a blind eye to contact on double-teams. It's almost as if, psychologically, they unconsciously acknowledge that there's going to be more contact on a double-team, so their standard to call a foul rises as a result.
That's not how it's supposed to work. Fighting through a double-team is part of what an elite player needs to do, but it doesn't give carte blanche to defenders either. Officials need to do a better job of parsing contact on doubling.
BANKS GETS HIS CHANCE
It was nice to see Kaleb Banks get an opportunity on Saturday. With Jordan Geronimo out, and with Race Thompson having only returned to action six days ago, a window was there for Banks to play and he got 12 minutes against the Buckeyes.
Banks had seven rebounds in those 12 minutes, not a bad haul at all for the time spent. He was also 2-for-3 from the floor. He played within himself and made the hustle plays.
INDIANA POLL BOUND?
I'm not even two months into being an Associated Press Top 25 voter and I'm already accustomed to complete chaos in the poll this season. Such is the parity in college basketball at-present.
Eight Top 25 teams lost on Saturday, including teams low in the poll like College of Charleston (18) and Miami (20). Earlier in the week, Connecticut (19) and New Mexico (25) also lost.
Indiana was just outside the Top 25 last week at No. 27. With a five-game win streak and three Quad 1 wins (yes, Ohio State's inexplicably high status in the efficiency rankings means Indiana's Saturday victory counts as a Quad 1 win ... for now), the Hoosiers will almost certainly re-enter the poll after having dropped out on Jan. 9.
If Purdue can avoid a home loss against Michigan State on Sunday, the Boilermakers will not only retain their No. 1 ranking for next Saturday's intra-state showdown at Assembly Hall, but Purdue might be a unanimous No. 1 after No. 2 Alabama got clubbed at Oklahoma on Saturday.