BLOOMINGTON — The dinner took place last December, shortly after Indiana’s football season ended one win shy of a bowl bid.
IU senior center Hunter Littlejohn set it up to meet with offensive lineman Caleb Jones and discuss expectations for the 6-foot-8, 358-pound redshirt sophomore. Jones then followed up with meetings with IU head coach Tom Allen and offensive line coach Darren Hiller.
“Just seeing what everyone expected of me, definitely just want to go that much harder,” Jones said. “It just made me super goal-oriented this offseason, and just even going into this season. You know, I’m doing everything in my power to make sure I’m the right guy for this spot.”
Jones appears to have won the starting job at right tackle based on the work he’s put in during the offseason. He’s worked with the first team throughout fall camp. But Jones isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I don’t like to ever think that I can take my foot off the gas pedal,” Jones said. “I like the thought of someone coming behind me, somebody, you know, trying to take my position. So, though, it may seem like I’ve taken all the one reps at the right tackle spot, I like to think there’s still a competition somewhere. There’s another guy in our room that wants the position just as bad as I do.”
A former basketball and football standout at Lawrence North, Jones had visions of being the next Shaquille O’Neal before gravitating toward football and signing a scholarship with IU.
Now Jones could end up being the next Trenton Brown. Jones was only vaguely aware when asked if he ever watched Brown, the 6-8, 380-pound offensive lineman who went from playing in junior college to the SEC with the Florida Gators to becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL after signing a four-year, $66-million contract with the Oakland Raiders last March.
When told Brown had a similar body type, Jones responded: “I didn’t know there were any offensive linemen that were similar in size to me, really. I have to look him up and study him.”
Jones is still not a polished NFL draft product. But he’s made strides this offseason. The first challenge was strength and conditioning, to prove he could handle more snaps against Big Ten competition.
“He’s probably had the most improved offseason out of any of us,” Littlejohn said. “I mean very simple things like running gassers, last year he couldn’t finish to save his life, and now he’s running with the rest of us. You know, he’s still the same height, the same size. I’d say just his overall mentality and endurance toward everything has been phenomenal.”
Jones didn’t set any specific strength and conditioning goals this offseason.
“It was more just a mindset change,” Jones said. “It was more instead of waking up every morning and going to workouts and being like, ‘Oh I’m going to get through it,’ it was I was going to wake up and I was going to attack it, and I’m going to make sure that I’m giving 100-percent effort in everything that I do.”
Within those workouts, Jones said strength coach David Ballou and speed coach Dr. Matt Rhea got his body in the right condition to handle playing more snaps at right tackle.
“It was a huge adjustment because most of the time, me being in high school, 6-9, 380 pounds, I could throw myself at anybody, and they are going to fall over,” Jones said. “But when the game speeds up and when the players are a lot stronger, it forces you to really hunker down and kind of re-evaluate yourself …
“Their workouts are basically geared toward making sure you can move the best way you can, and I have to thank them for that.”
Hiller said the next step for Jones is to develop consistency.
“He’s a big guy, and he’ll start getting tired a little bit and then he’ll have a lapse here and a lapse there,” Hiller said. “It’s just consistency, and it’s not that he doesn’t know what to do it’s just the play in, play out consistency because he hasn’t been a guy that’s played over and over on the offensive line.”
If Jones can harness his potential, it could help augment an offensive line that returns three senior starters — Littlejohn, left tackle Coy Cronk and right guard Simon Stepaniak. Jones intends to continue to push himself through the rest of camp to prove he can line up for as many snaps as needed.
“Ultimately, what’s going to matter the most at the end of the games in the fourth quarter is when I’m dog tired that I can keep going,” Jones said. “That I have that mental toughness to not let anybody down.”
EXTRA POINTS
Indiana practiced for more than two hours in full pads Tuesday. … IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said junior Cole Gest and sophomore Ronnie Walker Jr. have shown the best ability of the running backs to catch passes out of the backfield. “I’ve been challenging Stevie (Scott) and Sampson (James) to improve their receiving skills because you can’t just have them coming in and out, and you become pretty predictable if guys are one-dimensional,” DeBoer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.