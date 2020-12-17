BLOOMINGTON -- One by one, following Indiana’s 14-6 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 5, players voiced their support for Indiana head coach Tom Allen.
“Coach of the Year,” Indiana running back Stevie Scott III shouted, as Allen conducted his TV postgame interview.
Allen earned another significant coaching honor Thursday, being named Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media. He’s the first Indiana coach to earn such honors since Bill Mallory, who won the award back-to-back years in 1986-87.
Allen has guided IU (6-1) to a No. 7 national ranking, its highest since 1968, and its most Big Ten wins since 1987. The Hoosiers have been ranked in the Top 10 five times in 2020, the most for the program since 1967 (five weeks).
Through four years, Allen has built and developed a roster with playmaking ability on both sides of the ball and overcame a significant season-ending injury to defensive back Marcelino Ball to start the season and a season-ending injury to star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. near the end of the season.
"He is a driven coach,” said IU cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who earned All-Big Ten first-team defensive honors Wednesday. “He thrives and he wants the best for everybody. It is not so much about his words as it is about his actions. He does what he says he is going to do, and that is why everyone follows him.
"He is the head of the triangle of the program. Everything starts with him, and we follow his lead -- as we are doing right now -- and everything is falling into place."
Allen was named AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year earlier this week and is also a candidate for two national coach of the year honors -- The Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award.
In addition Thursday, IU kicker Charles Campbell was named second team All-Big Ten, while punter Haydon Whitehead and defensive back Reese Taylor earned honorable mention All-Big Ten special teams selections. Fifth-year defensive end Mike Ziemba earned IU’s Big Ten sportsmanship award honors.
In all, IU set a program record with 16 All-Big Ten honorees (six offense, seven defense, three special teams).
STEWART SIGNS
Indiana officially announced the signing of grad transfer guard Parker Stewart on Thursday.
A career 36.3% 3-point shooter, Stewart began his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to UT-Martin to play for his dad, Anthony Stewart, who died unexpectedly Nov. 15. At UT-Martin in 2019-20, Stewart was the only Division I player to average at least 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 3-point field goals made per game.
“Parker brings a lot of high-level experience to our program, and I think he will be a great fit with the guys we have not only as a player, but as a person,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “ He is a proven shooter and a scorer who also gets others involved. He had some unbelievable success as a freshman at Pitt and then had the opportunity to play for his father at UT-Martin and took his game to a new level.”
It’s unclear at this point whether Stewart will suit up for the Hoosiers immediately and play the rest of the 2020-21 season or sit out and start his IU career in 2021-22. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and given the NCAA’s ruling of giving winter athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, playing the rest of the season wouldn’t impact his eligibility in 2022-23.
“Our first priority is to get him settled in after Christmas and start the process of him returning full time as a basketball player,” Miller said. “I know it has been a difficult time for the Stewart family, but we welcome them as Parker looks to close out his college basketball career as a Hoosier.”
