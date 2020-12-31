BLOOMINGTON — Indiana coach Tom Allen and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have traveled different paths to achieve different levels of career success.
Allen worked in obscurity as a high school coach in Florida and Indiana for more than a decade before landing his first college job at 37 as a secondary and special teams coach at Wabash College.
By 31, Kiffin was an NFL head coach, going from offensive coordinator at Southern California to two tumultuous seasons under Al Davis with the Oakland Raiders.
As Allen progressed as an assistant from smaller to bigger colleges, Kiffin bounced around on bigger stages. Kiffin was fired by Davis in 2008, landed in the SEC as head coach at Tennessee in 2009 and then left after one season to take his dream job, head coach at Southern Cal. The dream became a nightmare three years later, when Kiffin was unceremoniously fired on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport by former Southern Cal athletic director Pat Haden after a blowout loss at Arizona State.
A career rehabilitation for Kiffin came working under Nick Saban as an offensive coordinator at Alabama. Then, after three successful seasons as head coach at Florida Atlantic, Kiffin found himself back in the SEC as head coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin has led Ole Miss to its first bowl berth since 2015 in his first season and will take his team into a matchup with Allen’s Hoosiers on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in the Outback Bowl (12:30 p.m., ABC).
Allen, 50, has led the Hoosiers to historic heights this season. No. 7 Indiana (6-1) has posted its most Big Ten wins since 1987 and its highest national ranking since 1968. The Hoosiers are vying for their first bowl win since 1991. Allen, the Big Ten’s coach of the year in 2020, was runner up to Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell for AP college football coach of the year earlier this week and is a finalist for several national coaching awards.
There are family ties. Allen worked with Kiffin’s brother, Chris, at Arkansas State and Ole Miss from 2011-14.
“Chris and I were neighbors when we were there at Ole Miss together,” Allen said. “Got know his family well, and our daughter babysat for his kids.”
Both are sons of coaches. Allen’s father, Tom Sr., was a renowned high school coach in New Castle. Kiffin’s father, Monte, has spent more than 50 years in coaching, mostly as a defensive assistant, best known for his Tampa 2 defense as coordinator with the 2002 Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kiffin hasn’t had a chance to call his brother, now a defensive line coach with the Cleveland Browns, for information but said some of the concepts of IU’s 4-2-5 defense are similar to the Tampa 2. Monte Kiffin is working at Ole Miss with his son as a player personnel analyst.
“We do have a lot of background in the scheme just from going against it,” Kiffin said. “Some if it comes from a Tampa background, from my dad, so having my dad here made it easier not having to call Chris.”
Allen was able to pick Monte Kiffin’s brain as well when he worked with Chris Kiffin at Arkansas State and Ole Miss. With that family connection, Allen also met Lane Kiffin a few times at Adidas-sponsored coaching events.
“Monte Kiffin is a special man,” Allen said. “He’s obviously tremendously gifted in his coaching, his knowledge he has, and so I talked ball with him when I was at Ole Miss, and he’d come and spend some time with that. We adopted some things conceptually. Yes, there’s no question. There’s no question that over the years that we do and still continue to do.”
Kiffin, 45, has guided Ole Miss (4-5) to the second-best scoring offense in the SEC (40.7 points per game) and top run offense (217.7 yards per game) in the SEC. His earliest offensive influence was Jeff Tedford, whom he worked for as a student assistant coach at Fresno State. He was an offensive coordinator on national championship teams under Pete Carroll at Southern Cal (2003, 2004) and under Saban at Alabama (2015).
IU safeties coach Jason Jones, who worked under Kiffin last season at Florida Atlantic, could see Saban’s influence in Kiffin’s coaching style.
“Those years he spent in Alabama with Coach Saban, a lot of the things that he learned there about the structure of the program and the way that practice is structured, meetings, he’s implemented those things at FAU, and I’m sure he is doing that at Ole Miss,” Jones said. “He’s a sharp football coach. He’s detailed where he’s going to give you a formation, and he’s going to run an offensive play, and he’s going to have a plan A, B, C and D where if the defense does this, we’re going to do this. If they do this, then we’re going to do that.
“So one of the things as a coach and getting ready to play him is he’s not going to leave a stone — any stone — unturned, and he’s going to be detailed about the gameplan.”
Kiffin has tried to blend different concepts from coaches throughout his career.
“Coach Saban is tremendous, going there three years with him,” Kiffin said. “I’ve said it before, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban, two Hall of Fame coaches that are completely opposite in how they do things … when you get to do your own thing, you combine both and take some from each.”
