BLOOMINGTON -- The foundation of Indiana’s football program is based on an acronym often recited throughout the 2020 season but sometimes misunderstood.
LEO -- Love Each Other -- is as much about trust, toughness and accountability as it is about love, a word that generations ago was taboo in sports.
There were skeptics when Indiana football coach Tom Allen unveiled LEO as his team philosophy during his introductory press conference in 2017 and through Allen’s first two 5-6 seasons with the Hoosiers.
“We never quit doing it,” Allen said. “We never stopped believing in it, and we never stopped staying the course with how we developed it because it’s relationship driven, and relationships take time.”
Now, after Allen has guided IU to a 14-7 record and two straight January bowl appearances in the last two seasons, LEO has become a buzzword recognized across the Big Ten and nationally. Allen still fields calls weekly, not just from college and pro football teams but from businesses and organizations eager to build a positive culture. The most surprising call, Allen said, came from a company that finances funerals.
“That’s not one you think of, but it’s still a business,” Allen said. “It’s still a huge operation and a lot of people involved, and it’s still sales and different things. So it’s about people, relationships and how you build a group of people who are all together and moving forward for a common goal.”
Allen said the 2019 season was when players first bought into the LEO concept and pointed to one specific game, a 34-28 win at Maryland. In that game, the Hoosiers had to overcome starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. going down with a concussion. IU’s defense produced two pivotal turnovers in the fourth quarter, including an interception by cornerback Reese Taylor to clinch the win.
“That was the breakthrough moment because we found a way to win, on the road, in a situation where the defense, who had always been a kind of an issue here in the past -- we got interceptions to secure the win,” Allen said. “We got a takeaway prior to that, to get a field goal, to put us up by six, so they couldn’t go down to kick a field goal to tie the game.”
Defense, offense and special teams all picked each other up.
“The third level of accountability, which is the players taking ownership of the team and holding each other accountable, that really didn’t happen to the right degree of being effective until Year 3,” Allen said. “I could see that happening in that offseason, after 2018 and before the 2019 season, and then it manifested itself in the road wins.”
Last season, LEO’s popularity took off after Allen’s ebullient locker room addresses following landmark wins against Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State. It was featured on both the Big Ten Network and ESPN College GameDay.
“LEO means a lot to me,” said former IU wide receiver Whop Philyor, who recently signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. “I feel like that’s a way to live your life. Love everybody. Don’t hate on everybody. ….
“I’ve been telling some NFL scouts about LEO. You should just love everybody instead of hate. There’s too much bad in the world, so you might as well just love.”
As IU enters a season of high expectations, Allen’s LEO philosophy will again be put to the test. Can it catapult IU to even greater heights, a first Big Ten title since 1967? Or will it go the way of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s “Row The Boat” moniker after Minnesota’s disappointing 2020 season.
Allen is a coach who espouses visions and themes. He adopted the word “chase” as IU’s spring football theme through Mark Batterson’s book “Win The Day,” a self-help book that examines efficiency and effectiveness in daily habits.
“You don’t dwell on yesterday because you can’t change it anyways,” Allen said. “You can’t be anxious and worry about tomorrow because you can’t control any of that. Just putting the focus on today. We call it day-type compartments.”
That focus will be critical in fall camp. Two of IU’s first three games of the regular season, at Iowa on Sept. 4 and at home against Cincinnati on Sept. 18, will likely be Top 25 matchups. But to Allen, it’s about the process of building all three phases – offense, defense and special teams -- toward the Iowa game.
“All we can focus on is getting ourselves better, and how we can play our best football Week 1 on the road against Iowa,” Allen said. “That’s all we talk about, and it’s that focus.”
