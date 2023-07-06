BLOOMINGTON – Slick.
All you have to do is say the word and folks in Indiana know exactly who you’re talking about.
Bobby “Slick” Leonard is an Indiana icon. A post-war Terre Haute high school legend at Gerstmeyer Tech, a national champion with Indiana’s 1953 team, a seven-season NBA player, but even more accomplished as a pro coach with the Indiana Pacers in the American Basketball Association.
So decorated that the three-time ABA championship coach is in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his sideline excellence.
Add to all of that was Leonard’s colorful and immensely popular run as the Pacers color commentator on television and radio from 1985-2019. Generations of Pacers fans grew up with the man who coined the term “Boom, baby!”
If the criteria for this project was based solely on fame, Leonard--who died in 2021--would take the pre-1960s era top spot by a country mile.
However, this is based on pro playing career and by that measure, Leonard comes in second. Not that Leonard’s career was a disappointment, he had a fine seven-run NBA run, one halted by shoulder injuries in the early 1960s.
Leonard, of course, drained the winning free throw in the Hoosiers’ 69-68 title game win over Kansas in 1953. Drafted by the original Baltimore Bullets in the second round of the 1954 draft, Leonard instead spent two years in the Army.
By the time he returned from the service, those Bullets folded, and Leonard had to make the Minneapolis Lakers via tryout in 1956.
He just made the final cut, but proved to have staying power. Though the Lakers were past their George Mikan-fueled days of dominance, Leonard would average 9.9 points in his four years in Minneapolis, right on his career average.
His Lakers’ playing highlight was the miracle run to the 1959 NBA Finals after a 33-39 regular season record. Leonard’s averaged 14.3 points in the Finals against the Boston Celtics in a 4-0 Boston sweep.
Leonard barely survived his Minneapolis adventure. On Jan. 18, 1960, the Lakers were returning to Minneapolis on a DC-3 chartered plane after a game against St. Louis. The plane lost power, navigation, and eventually ran out of fuel after it became lost in a snowstorm.
The pilots expertly made an emergency landing in a cornfield in Carroll, Iowa. No one was injured, but Leonard recalled that the plane stopped less than 100 yards shy of a ravine.
“On the plane I was sitting next to Tommy Hawkins, our forward out of Notre Dame. His knees were shaking he was so scared. We were all scared,” recalled Leonard in his autobiography “Boom, Baby!”
“I was thinking about Nancy (Leonard, Slick’s wife) and the kids. I thought to myself, ‘what a hell of a way to die.’ Then Tommy Hawkins said to me, ‘Slick, do you think we’re going to die?’ I said, ‘Hell no’,” Leonard acclaimed with typical bravado.
Leonard played one year with the Lakers after their 1960 move to Los Angeles, but in 1961, the NBA expanded. Leonard was taken by the Chicago Packers in the NBA expansion draft. In Chicago, he would join with Indiana legend Walt Bellamy, and briefly, IU All-American Archie Dees.
Leonard turned in his finest individual season as he averaged 16.1 points for the Packers, second only to Bellamy’s 31.6 average.
One year later, however, his shoulder problems caught up with him. He tallied 7.1 points in 32 games for the renamed Zephrys and knew his playing days were over.
“I was 31 and wanted to keep playing. I lost two years in the military and I would have liked to play longer. My shoulder retired me,” Leonard said in “Boom, Baby!”
Leonard went straight from playing to becoming the Zephrys’ head coach in 1962 for their final 42 games. When the franchise moved and became the new Baltimore Bullets, Leonard coached one season in Baltimore before he was let go.
Leonard left basketball and sold class rings for Herff Jones in Kokomo for a decade, deep into his coaching period. He re-entered the coaching ranks in 1968 as the Pacers’ second head coach … and the rest is the stuff of legend.