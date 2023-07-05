BLOOMINGTON – You can look at the raw NBA stats of Indiana graduate Bill Tosheff and understand that he had a decent, if brief, pro career.
However, you can’t understand the impact Tosheff had on the sport and his peers until long after his playing days were concluded.
More on that in a bit, but even if you take out Tosheff’s important off-court influence, he led an interesting life before he died in 2011 at age 85.
A Gary native, Tosheff starred at Froebel High School in the early 1940s. After high school, he served as a pilot in World War II.
Once at Indiana, he was a two-sport star. He was a pitcher for Indiana’s 1949 Big Nine championship baseball team. He played professionally from 1952-58 in the minor leagues, playing briefly for the Indianapolis Indians.
Basketball-wise, he was one of the main cogs in Branch McCracken’s post-war teams, part of a crew that fed the ball to big man Bill Garrett.
Indiana gradually climbed the Big Ten in Tosheff’s career, going from fourth his first season to second in 1951, a season in which he captained the Hoosiers to a 19-3 record.
He was taken in the fourth round of the NBA Draft by the Indianapolis Olympians. Tosheff had strong stretches with the Olymps, including an 11.3 scoring average in 1952, though Tosheff suffered a shoulder injury late in the 1952 season, and coincidentally or not, his double-digit scoring form never returned consistently.
The Olympians folded after the 1952 season. Tosheff spent one year with the Milwaukee Hawks before his pro basketball career came to an end.
Tosheff played in a league that had a tenuous existence. It had nowhere near the popularity it has today. However, by the 1960s, it was clear the league was not only going to survive, but it was thriving.
In 1965, the league’s players unionized and established a pension fund as part of the collective bargaining agreement with the NBA.
Post-1965 players who played a minimum of three years were due a monthly pension, but pre-1965 players had to have five seasons to qualify.
This didn’t sit right with Tosheff, who in his post-playing career, owned businesses and coached in the San Diego area. Many of the pre-1965 players had careers interrupted by military service and some didn’t stick around because pay was low.
In 1988, with fellow NBA pioneer Kevin O’Shea, Tosheff founded the Pre-1965 Players Association. Their mission was to get pension benefits for pre-1965 players similar to that of post-1965 players.
“It’s unconscionable,” Tosheff said in a 1998 Mother Jones Magazine story. “We did set the table for today’s megabucks business.”
Tosheff worked tirelessly for the group that had 85 players when it started. Tosheff even testified with other pre-1965 players before Congress in 1998.
“Through the leadership of Bill Tosheff, I saw where representation to cure a long-standing injustice was gaining momentum,” former NBA player John Ezersky testified. “Now … I am able to sit here and let you see first-hand a man who needs to be retired after forty-eight years of driving a cab. I do not want charity. I just want a fair shake like the others got.”
Tosheff would drive coast-to-coast to meet with pre-1965 players, staying at the houses of ex-NBA players on his way to plead his case to the league and the union. He spent considerable sums of his own money and watched as some of his peers passed away without getting what he sought for them.
Finally, in 2007, the NBA relented and liberalized pension benefits for pre-1965 players with three years of experience. Tosheff’s mission was completed.