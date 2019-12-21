INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana junior center Joey Brunk was prepared for a physical challenge Saturday afternoon against Notre Dame.
After all, it’s not every day when you go up against the nation’s leading rebounder.
But the 6-foot-11 Brunk was able to keep Notre Dame senior forward John Mooney in check, grabbing a career-high 14 points in IU’s 62-60 win over Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Mooney, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding at 13.4 boards per game, finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, more than three below his season average.
Brunk grabbed 11 of his 14 rebounds in the first half.
“Notre Dame has got a great group of guys inside, and I wanted to be competitive and bring energy to our team,” Brunk said. “I knew that was something I could control from the get-go and I wanted to crash as often as I could.”
As a team, Indiana outrebounded Notre Dame 42-32 and outscored Notre Dame 15-10 in second-chance points.
“Joey was terrific on the glass all game, especially in the first half and second half,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “He gave us second-chance opportunities. We’ve said it all along how this team has to be successful, obviously drawing fouls and being able to win the battle on the glass.”
OLADIPO IN CROWD
Former IU and current Indiana Pacers standout Victor Oladipo was among fans who sat courtside for the Indiana-Notre Dame game. Olapido, who is recovering from a torn tendon in his knee and has yet to play for the Pacers this season, also attended IU’s 80-64 win over Florida State earlier this month.
IU freshman guard Armaan Franklin said Olapido talked with him and offered him words of encouragement on Saturday. Franklin broke out of a season-long shooting slump by scoring a career-high 17 points to help lead the Hoosiers to the win.
“He just told me keep my confidence up and keep shooting it,” Franklin said. “No matter how many times you miss, just keep shooting it, that’s all you’ve got to do.”
BREY CREDITS LEADERSHIP
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey credited the leadership of his team in helping it dig out of a 17-point hole in the second half. The Irish went on a 36-14 second half run, turning a 40-23 deficit into a 59-54 lead with less than four minutes remaining.
“It was more our old guys talking — you know, their leadership is good,” Brey said. “It’s a long game, you know. There was a lot of time left when you were down 17. There were going to be a lot of possessions. I wish we could have dug in defensively in man-to-man better to start the game. I don’t think we did that at all in the first half. And so now you’re digging out of a hole. Sometimes you almost don’t deserve to win it when you’ve played defense for 15 minutes instead of 32.”
ETC.
With the win, Indiana improved to 6-3 in Crossroad Classic games and won its third straight in the event. The Hoosiers have won all three games in dramatic fashion, with the prior two wins coming in overtime and the average margin of victory in the three games coming by 2.7 points.
