BLOOMINGTON – On the field, first-year Indiana starting offensive linemen Harry Crider and Caleb Jones have withstood the rigors of Big Ten play.
Off it, Crider and Jones are close friends as teammates and roommates. The duo watch movies and play video games together. Sometimes, Crider even breaks out one of his three guitars to play a Nirvana or country western tune.
“He’s teaching me how to play bass,” Jones said.
Crider and Jones have displayed both durability and flexibility on IU’s offensive line. Both are in line to make their 12th starts when the Hoosiers play at Purdue on Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Crider has started 10 games at left guard and one at center, while the 6-8, 358-pound Jones has shifted from right tackle to left tackle on and off throughout the season.
“They’ve both been, knock on wood, injury free,” Indiana senior center Hunter Littlejohn said. “But, you know, I think they’ve done everything we’ve expected them to do. We’ve expected them both to be really good players for us, and they’ve met that expectation for sure.”
For Crider, a junior, and Jones, a redshirt sophomore, the work began during the offseason to prepare for their new roles. Both replaced offensive linemen who are playing in the NFL. Crider stepped in for Wes Martin, who was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins, while Jones replaced Brandon Knight, a free-agent signee with the Dallas Cowboys.
Crider said Martin returned a few times over the summer to give him some advice.
“Learning from him, what he had been learning in the NFL, we incorporated that into some of our drills in the summer work and that was really great for us,” Crider said.
Like Martin, who bench pressed 225 pounds an eye-popping 38 times at IU’s Pro Day last April, Crider is country strong. Both Littlejohn and Jones said Crider is the strongest offensive lineman on the team.
“I would say I’m up there, but we’re all pretty even,” Crider said.
“He’s being modest,” Jones said.
Crider said what he’s learned most from his first full year as a starter is how to handle responsibilities off the field.
“It’s a long season. We’re 11 games in, and it’s definitely taken a toll on this team,” Crider said. “But the biggest part is just taking care of your body, making sure you are prepared off the field for the game because you only get so much time on the field.”
Crider made an emergency start at center when Littlejohn sat out the Maryland game, a game the Hoosiers won 34-28.
“We had kind of prepared for that situation during fall camp, so we weren’t too shocked when that had to happen,” Crider said. “Center is my background, so it was like riding a bike getting back in there.”
Jones has learned the importance of film study, both in critiquing his own technique and scouting opposing defensive linemen.
“College football is so much more mental than it is physical,” Jones said. “Everybody out there is big, fast, strong but, you know, the mental part of the game is honestly the most important part at this level because it’s really what gives you the edge of the opponent, just studying film, finding tendencies and really attacking that when you get on the field.”
Jones tries to spend at least an hour-and-a-half each day, studying film, beginning on Tuesdays and leading up to the day of the game. As for staying healthy, Jones said: “You have to make sure that you are taking care of yourself in the training room, getting all the treatment that you can, any bumps and bruises, getting it taken care of, because that’s what’s going to help you in the long run.”
Jones and Crider have helped anchor an offensive line that has protected quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Michael Penix Jr. throughout the season. IU ranks tied with Wisconsin for second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed with 18 in 11 games.
“It’s just all us being on one page,” Jones said. “At the beginning of the game, we all say to one another, ‘We have to protect our quarterback, and we have to do whatever it takes to win this game.’ So I think it’s more of just a mentality and a mindset that everybody is going to win their one-on-one.
“That has really made it show up like this during the season, that everybody is doing their job and they are doing it to the best of their ability.”
The Hoosiers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) will be looking to take that physical mindset up front against the Boilermakers. Purdue ranks 13th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten in run defense, giving up 193.2 yards per game. Crider and Jones will be looking to help open up holes in the run game, as well as protect Ramsey at quarterback.
“This game is always special and, no matter what the records are, this game is always a close one,” said Crider, a Columbus native. “We know what we have to do, what we can do and we’ll be alright.”
BROYLES SEMIFINALIST
First-year IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach.
Under DeBoer, IU leads the Big Ten in passing offense (306.1 yards per game) and ranks third in total offense (436.5 yards per game). The Hoosiers have scored 30 or more points in eight of 11 games this season.
