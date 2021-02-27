BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior guard Al Durham didn’t get a win on his Senior Day.
Nor did Durham get the traditional ceremony or thunderous ovation from fans that comes before the game, due to limited fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Durham achieved a significant milestone, becoming the 53rd player in IU history to score 1,000 career points during IU’s 73-57 loss to No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.
“It has been a blessing,” Durham said of his Indiana career. “I’ve had the opportunity to play DI and play on the highest stage in America. I feel like there is no other feeling. I am blessed. I have to give all thanks for god, the coaching staff, to my family for supporting me and all the blessing is full of hard work and pain, sweat and tears, I feel like. It is a surreal moment. Bittersweet, but it’s a part of the game.”
The 6-foot-4 Durham entered the game six points shy of 1,000 and surpassed the mark with a 3-pointer early in the second half. He finished the game with a team-high 15 points, two rebounds and one assist.
”Aljami brings his hard work and his dedication every day,” Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He’s a real leader on our team. Very vocal, especially with the young guys, the guards.
”He always tries to bring us together, and he’s going to be missed throughout Hoosier Nation. He put his blood, sweat and tears into the program. It didn’t always result in wins, but just always know he worked as hard as he could for every game, and now he’s reaping the benefits these last few games. He’s been playing at a very high level. Hopefully, he can stay doing that.”
As Durham checked out of the game in the closing minutes, getting a standing ovation from the crowd of about 500 in attendance, he also was approached by Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who offered some words of encouragement.
“It was nothing but respect,” Durham said. “He told me he loved my game. It was a great conversation with him. That is a legend, and I have nothing but respect for him.”
Indiana coach Archie Miller won’t be surprised to see Durham successful 15 years from now in any field he chooses.
“Al is a special player to me,” Miller said. “He's as loyal as it gets, he’s as coachable as it gets and he's as hard of a working guy as you'll ever be around. You know, to me, right now he's finishing the way that you like seniors to finish, by rallying our troops and staying positive.”
It also was senior day for walk-on guard Cooper Bybee and six IU student managers. All were honored during pregame ceremonies. Bybee was able to get into the game in the closing minutes and, after missing a 3-point attempt, was fouled and made a pair of free throws, scoring two points.
FRANKLIN OUT INDEFINETY
Miller offered an update on the status of sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, and the news wasn’t good. The 6-4 Franklin suffered a bone bruise on his right foot, near his Achilles tendon.
“Uncomfortable, sore to touch,” Miller said. “Nothing structurally wrong. You know really, at this point, it’s a pain tolerance thing.”
Franklin, IU’s third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game, didn’t play against Michigan.
“I don’t believe he’ll go the rest of the regular season, in my mind, with how he’s operating right now in the boot,” Miller said. “We have to find a way to collectively be a little bit better now.”
ETC.
Jackson-Davis (10 points) continued his streak of scoring double figures in all 24 of IU’s games. ... Freshman point guard Khristian Lander finished with seven points, two assists and one steal, recording a career-high three field goals (3-of-8) in the game.
