BLOOMINGTON – Two Indiana starting receivers made different decisions about their future this weekend.
Senior receiver Ty Fryfogle, taking advantage of the NCAA’s rule giving players an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic, announced Friday night he’s coming back to the Hoosiers in 2021.
Senior receiver Whop Philyor, meanwhile, announced Saturday afternoon he’s declaring for the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-4, 214-pound Fryfogle earned Big Ten receiver of the year honors in 2020, finishing the year with 37 catches for 721 yards and seven TDs. He became the first Big Ten receiver to post back-to-back 200 yard games in history -- accomplishing the feat against Michigan State and Ohio State. His production tailed off when Jack Tuttle replaced injured starter Michael Penix as quarterback late in the season, but with Penix expected to recover from a torn ACL for the start of the 2021 season, Fryfogle could be poised for another big season.
Philyor, meanwhile, had an up-and-down 2020 season after a 2019 season in which he recorded a team-high 1,002 yards receiving and five TDs. After posting 54 catches for 495 yards and three TDs in 2020, Philyor finished his IU career with 180 catches for 2,067 yards and 12 TDs.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Philyor was able to use his speed to get open in the Big Ten. He will need to demonstrate that blazing ability in front of NFL scouts. Several mock drafts currently project Philyor as a fifth-to-seventh round draft pick.
Also Friday, the Hoosiers received a defensive addition, as Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson announced on his Twitter page he’s attending IU as a grad transfer. The 6-6, 276-pound Anderson posted 99 tackles and seven sacks in his Ole Miss career, including a sack against the Hoosiers in last week’s Outback Bowl.
