BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana sophomore swingman Trey Galloway suffered a broken wrist Wednesday night on a flagrant foul against St. John’s that will require surgery and sideline him six weeks.
Galloway’s mother, Dawn, posted the news Thursday night on Facebook.
“Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes,” she wrote. “Trey will have surgery tomorrow. Broken left wrist. 6 weeks (sooner the better)! Go Hoosiers.”
The 6-foot-4 Galloway suffered the injury as he fell to the floor on a hard foul from St. John’s guard Montez Mathis during the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Red Storm at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mathis was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul on the play and was ejected from the game.
A former Culver Academy standout, Galloway played in 25 games and started seven as a freshman, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. Galloway was averaging 3 points and 1.7 rebounds with four assists in three games off the bench this season.
