BLOOMINGTON -- Shortly after Indiana cruised to an 81-59 win over Merrimack on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo was asked about his breakout performance.
Geronimo posted his first career double-double in the win, a career-high 13 points and 13 rebounds.
“Rebounding is something that I'm gifted in, and God gave me this body to get rebounds,” Geronimo said. “You know what I mean? So I'm going to use it.”
At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds with a 40-inch vertical leap, Geronimo is among the most athletically gifted players on IU’s roster. His development the next two weeks will be crucial as IU is trying to establish role players before the Big Ten schedule restarts in January.
“I look at Jordan, he's very athletic, and we think he's a pretty decent defender, and we know he can rebound in traffic and block shots and things of that nature,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “But we're just trying to get him to do other things as well. Be patient in terms of how to score the basketball. And when you do have it, feel good about shooting the ball when it's time to shoot it.”
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led IU (8-2) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, with Race Thompson adding 14 points and seven rebounds. The Hoosiers bullied undersized Merrimack inside, outrebounding the Warriors 54-16 and outscoring the team 21-2 in second-chance points.
“We were a bigger team versus this team,” Woodson said. “So I’d like to think that we should outrebound this team. I mean, we played all of our bigs, and we were pounding the ball inside, trying to get it inside to take advantage of our length and height. And it worked out in their favor, and some of the shots we did miss, we were able to go back and get them and put them back in.”
There were some shaky moments in the first half, as IU took just a six-point lead into halftime. Merrimack forward Jordan Minor’s tip-in rebound at the first-half buzzer cut IU’s lead to 36-30 at halftime. Merrimack made three of its first four 3-point attempts and went 6-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half.
It took time for IU to adjust to Merrimack’s zone defense, as the Hoosiers turned the ball over seven times in the first half and 17 times for the game.
“We're still a work in progress,” Woodson said. “We're still learning each other as players, me being the coach and the staff that I have around me. We just got to continue to work. That's all I can tell you.”
Up 44-36 early in the second half, the Hoosiers put the game away with a 13-0 run. Thompson and Jackson-Davis combined for nine points during the run, with a Jackson-Davis dunk putting IU up 57-36 with 12:15 left.
IU made a concerted effort to get the ball inside to Jackson-Davis and Thompson after both failed to get the ball down the stretch earlier in the week in a 64-59 loss at No. 21 Wisconsin.
“Definitely helps to have a bounce-back game,” Thompson said. “Wednesday was definitely a tough loss, and we had time to reflect on it and find ways to get better.”
Merrimack (4-8), playing just its second season in Division I, was led by 13 points and 11 points apiece from Jordan McKoy, Ziggy Reid and Malik Edmead.
With the win, Indiana improved to 8-0 at home, but will get a tough test next Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis facing a Notre Dame team coming off an upset win against Kentucky.
“I've seen some good play from our ballclub,” Woodson said. “I've seen some bad play. Again, that's a part of it. And each practice we just got to keep improving. I mean, that's the name of the game when you're talking about building a team.”
