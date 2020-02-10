BLOOMINGTON -- In a season that’s spiraling downward for Indiana, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn’t stopped giving consistent effort.
Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth time Monday, after finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds Saturday in a loss to rival Purdue.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis is continuing to build his case for Big Ten freshman of the year honors, as the lefty leads all freshmen in the conference in scoring (13.8 ppg), blocked shots (1.9 bpg) and free throws made (94).
The Hoosiers (15-8, 5-7 Big Ten) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host No. 21 Iowa on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
PATBERG ON LIEBERMAN LIST
IU junior point guard Ali Patberg has been named one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman award, given to the top point guard in women’s college basketball.
Patberg has started all 25 games for Indiana, averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 assists.
The Hoosiers (19-6, 9-4) are coming off a 57-53 win Sunday at Nebraska and will next play Thursday at Illinois.
SPRING GAME DATE ANNOUNCED
Indiana announced its spring football game will be held April 17 at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers (8-5) are coming off their first eight-win season since 1993 and will open the season on a Friday night, Sept. 4, at Wisconsin.
