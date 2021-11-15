BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana men’s basketball forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and women’s basketball forward Mackenzie Holmes won Big Ten Player of the Week honors Monday.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5 blocks in wins over Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois. He shot 62.5% from the field for the week, making 15 of 23 field goal attempts.
A preseason All-American, Jackson-Davis won Big Ten POW honors for the third time in his career.
Holmes won Big Ten POW honors for the second time in her career. She averaged 20 points in two games this past week, including a career-high 29 points in IU’s home-opening 88-67 win over No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday. She shot a combined 64% from the field in the two games.
With the win over Kentucky, IU (2-0) jumped to No. 4 in the AP poll Monday.
