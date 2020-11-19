BLOOMINGTON -- Add the Naismith Trophy Watch List to the growing list of preseason honors for Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis was one of the 50 players to be named to the watch list announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday.
The award, given to the best player in college basketball, will be handed out at the Final Four in Indianapolis on April 4. The list will be pared down to 30 players in February, 10 national semifinalists in March and four finalists on March 16.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was the only freshman in the country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked shots. He averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, with 59 blocked shots while shooting 56.6% from the floor.
IU legends Scott May (1976) and Calbert Cheaney (1993) are former recipients of the award. Victor Oladipo was a finalist for the honor in 2013.
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (11.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg in 2019-20) also made the Naismith Watch list, along with fellow Big Ten players Luka Garza (center, Iowa), Isaiah Livers (forward, Michigan), Marcus Carr (guard, Purdue), Aaron Henry (forward, Michigan State), Ayo Dosunmu (guard, Illinois) and Kofi Cockburn (center, Illinois).
BIG GAMES
A pair of college basketball Top 25 matchups will be coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the first week of December.
No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the second game of the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Field House on Dec. 1 (9:30 p.m., ESPN), while No. 1 Gonzaga will face No. 2 Baylor on Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1 p.m., CBS).
Earlier this week, the NCAA announced it is in negotiations to hold the entire NCAA Tournament around the Indianapolis metropolitan area, with the Final Four culminating at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from April 3-5.
