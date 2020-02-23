BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his second double-double this week and ninth double-double of the season in Indiana’s 68-60 win over No. 9 Penn State on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But after posting career highs with 27 points and 16 rebounds Wednesday night at Minnesota, things did not come as easy around the basket against the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
At one point, Jackson-Davis was just 4-of-12 from the field. But Indiana coach Archie Miller prodded his star freshman lefty to keep shooting.
“If your coach has confidence in you, that's all you need, especially for me,” Jackson-Davis said. “I kept going up strong. And some didn't fall, but I'm going to keep having confidence and keep going up as hard as I can.”
Jackson-Davis wound up 6-for-17 from the floor to finish with 13 points and 10 rebounds and made a couple of big baskets in the second half. The first came on an inside layup off of a timeout, stopping a 12-0 Penn State run to put IU up 39-36. The second came on a spin move and dunk around Penn State forward Lamar Stevens, which capped a 13-0 run that put Indiana up 55-48 with 7:24 left.
“That deal inside for him today wasn't going to be easy,” Miller said. “They had some guys at the door, at the club or at the guy at the door, at the bar when you check in, and that's the guy that you were playing against tonight inside. Those dudes were physical, and they're bullies.”
Indiana improved to 9-0 when Jackson-Davis records a double-double.
“Trayce early in the game was trying way too much to pivot and sort of jump into guys, look for contact,” Miller said. “I thought later in the game, he played through it and had some really good looks. But he shot 17 times. That's what I'm happy about. He was aggressive. He stayed with it.”
STAYING OFF SOCIAL MEDIA
Junior forward Justin Smith was asked Sunday how he blocked out the negative reactions of IU fans during the team’s four-game losing streak earlier this month.
“I turned off all my social media and notifications, and then I showed a couple people how to turn those off,” Smith said. “So I really -- we don't pay attention to that. We're not worried about that.”
Smith, who stepped up with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals against Penn State, said he turned off his social media notifications before the start of the season.
TAKING CARE OF THE BALL
After turning the ball over 17 times in its first meeting with Penn State, the Hoosiers were more careful taking care of the basketball in the second meeting.
IU finished with just 10 turnovers Sunday and outscored Penn State 21-8 in points off turnovers. Penn State scored 21 points off turnovers in the first meeting, which the Nittany Lions won 63-49.
Indiana turned the ball over just 10 times earlier in the week against Minnesota.
“We've been taking care of the ball a little better,” Miller said. “The last two minutes we learned our lesson from the Maryland game. We were able to handle the press and get it and make some free throws.”
BENCH PRODUCTION
IU also got another solid day from its bench, outscoring Penn State 25-12. Senior guard Devonte Green led the second-unit with 10 points and three assists, and forward Race Thompson provided another physical effort inside with eight points, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
Miller also pointed out freshman Jerome Hunter’s 3-pointer that cut Penn State’s lead to 46-43 and senior De’Ron Davis banking in an inside basket to put IU up 57-50 as big second-half shots.
“We have certain guys right now that I think are in a good groove in terms of understanding what they have to bring to the table,” Miller said. “There's not too many guys on our team right now that don't know what we need from them. And I think you're seeing multiple contributions from a lot of guys where our bench continues to help us.”
STEVENS CLIMBING SCORING CHARTS
In the loss, Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (29 points) moved into second on the school’s all-time scoring list.
With 2,145 points, Stevens passed Jesse Arnelle and is 68 points behind Penn State’s all-time leading scorer, guard Talor Battle, who scored 2,213 points from 2007-11.
