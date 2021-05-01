BLOOMINGTON – Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson will head west to start his pro career.
Johnson was taken in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday afternoon, going 164th overall to the Denver Broncos.
Projected as high as the third round, the 6-foot, 205-pound Johnson slipped somewhat due to concerns about his tackling. But the Broncos are banking on Johnson making an impact with his high-end coverage skills. Johnson recorded four interceptions, including two against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and earned All-Big Ten first-team safety honors in 2020. He’s recorded seven career interceptions, including one returned 63 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee in the 2020 Gator Bowl.
Johnson also posted four career sacks at IU and eight career tackles for loss. He declared early for the draft following his junior season last January.
“The thing you love about Jamar Johnson is the athletic ability, the anticipation, ball skills, cover deep, cover slot,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said during Saturday’s NFL draft broadcast. “Underrated blitzer, that’s an underrated aspect of his game. But in order for Jamar Johnson to reach the potential I think he has, he’s got to become a more reliable tackler.”
With the selection of Johnson, Indiana has had at least one player taken in the NFL draft every year since 2014. Johnson also is the first non-offensive lineman taken in the NFL draft from the Hoosiers since 2018, when tight end Ian Thomas was taken in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers and linebacker Chris Covington was taken in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.